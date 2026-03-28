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Missiles from Iran hit open area near Beit Shemesh; report says Al-Manar journalist killed

Iranian missiles hit open area near Beit Shemesh with no injuries; sirens sounded across south and central Israel, while reports say Israeli strike in Lebanon killed Al-Manar journalist

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Missiles fired from Iran struck an open area near Beit Shemesh on Saturday afternoon, with no reported casualties, as rescue forces were dispatched to the scene, the military said.
Initial reports indicated a limited barrage from Iran, triggering sirens across southern Israel, Jerusalem and the central lowlands. Emergency services said teams were scanning the impact site, confirming no injuries.
Footage: impact in the Beit Shemesh area
(Video: used under Section 27a of the Copyright Law)
3 View gallery
Impact in the Beit Shemesh area Impact in the Beit Shemesh area
Impact in the Beit Shemesh area
3 View gallery
נפילה באיזור בית שמשנפילה באיזור בית שמש
Impact in the Beit Shemesh area
(Photo: used under Section 27a of the Copyright Law)
Earlier, sirens sounded in Jerusalem, the Dead Sea area, Ashdod and parts of the Negev, including Dimona and Yeruham, as additional launches were detected. Residents in central Israel reported hearing explosions.
3 View gallery
עלי שועייבעלי שועייב
Al-Manar correspondent Ali Shuaib, a journalist affiliated with Hezbollah
In a separate development, Lebanese media reported that an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon killed Al-Manar correspondent Ali Shuaib, a journalist affiliated with Hezbollah. Reports also said journalist Fatima Ftouni was killed in the same incident, which targeted a vehicle in the Jezzine area.
First published: 14:52, 03.28.26
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