Hamas clarifies hostage deal announcement aimed at Trump, lists demands Israel rejects

Hamas clarified overnight Wednesday that its statement expressing readiness for a deal to release all hostages was directed at one person: U.S. President Donald Trump. The announcement came hours after Trump posted on Truth Social that Hamas should be told to release “all 20 hostages," refering to the hostages in Gaza that are still believed to be alive.
“We tell Trump that Hamas agreed to the mediators’ proposal (for a phased deal), and also expressed willingness for a comprehensive deal,” said senior Hamas official Izzat al-Rishq. However, he stressed that the group’s conditions remain in place — terms Israel has already rejected.
Trump himself has not specified what conditions he believes are necessary to end the war, but regularly cites the October 7 massacre when addressing the conflict. Palestinian sources told Ynet that Hamas’ shift stems from two main concerns: that Israel could establish a permanent military government in Gaza, and the potential influence of Trump, which they fear could push Washington away from the Palestinian side.
On Wednesday, Hamas reiterated its terms for a full deal: the release of an agreed-upon number of Palestinian prisoners, an end to the fighting, withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, reopening of border crossings, and reconstruction of the enclave. Hamas also said it was willing to see the establishment of an “independent national technocratic government” to administer Gaza’s affairs, though it gave no details on who these technocrats would be or their ties to Hamas or the Palestinian Authority.
Israel, meanwhile, has set out five conditions approved by the security cabinet: the release of all hostages, Hamas’ disarmament, demilitarization of Gaza, continued Israeli security control in the territory, and the creation of a civilian administration that “does not indoctrinate terror, does not launch terror, and does not threaten Israel.” Most of Israel’s demands were absent from Hamas’ statement — and vice versa — leaving no sign of a breakthrough. Israel is expected to press ahead with its plans to capture Gaza City.
The IDF has expressed concern that Hamas could move live hostages into Gaza City and scatter them as human shields around its strongholds. The plan was first reported two weeks ago by Saudi daily Asharq al-Awsat. In his last speech before being killed, Hamas’ military spokesman Abu Obaida warned that Israeli operations in Gaza City endangered the hostages’ lives, saying the group would keep them “as much as possible” alongside its fighters.
Following Hamas’ latest remarks, Palestinian-American businessman Bishara Bahbah — who has mediated between Hamas and Trump’s team — said a six-hour meeting took place in Washington on Sunday, during which it was decided that only one final proposal would remain on the table: the release of all hostages in exchange for ending the war.
“We contacted Hamas about this, and they said they didn’t know if it was official. Then they saw Trump’s post, realized it was serious, and responded that they agree to a full deal — we’ll hand over all the hostages in return for Palestinian prisoners, and the war will end,” Bahbah said.
According to Bahbah, “Trump wants to end the Gaza war — and Hamas has now offered everything possible. In the past he hesitated. This time Trump will pressure everyone to end the war, and it could be over within two weeks if there’s genuine intent.”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Hamas’ statement on Wednesday, calling it “a spin with nothing new in it.” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said the cabinet’s conditions represent “the minimal end-state of the war,” adding: “With God’s help, we will reach it — either by Hamas surrendering and accepting these terms, or by its destruction in the coming war.”
Opposition leader Yair Lapid countered that while the government need not accept Hamas’ demands, it must return to negotiations immediately.