Hamas releases alleged photo of Hadar Goldin's gun





Hamas releases photos of the Israeli Lieutenant Hadar Goldin's gun. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) officer was kidnapped and killed during the 2014 armed conflict with Gaza, and his body has been held by the terrorist group since.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

The Palestinian Falestin Alan TV announced that footage depicting the first scenes of the kidnapping in August 2014, by the Hamas terrorist group, would be released on Tuesday.

1 View gallery Hamas releases a photo of what it says is Hadar Goldin's gun ( J )

Goldin and Oron Shaul, were both presumed dead but their remains were being held by Hamas in Gaza as were two other Israelis, Avera Mangistu and Hisham al-Sayed, who crossed into the Strip on their own volition.

Hamas last year, released a video showing al-Sayad in bed receiving oxygen as the group claimed his medical condition was deteriorating. At the time, Israel said the terror group was using psychological warfare to expedite a prisoner swap that was being negotiated. No such agreement was reached thus far.

Hisham al-Sayed in clip released by Hamas ( )

"Hamas is proving that it is a cynical criminal terror group that holds captive civilians suffering from mental problems in contradiction to international agreements and laws, as well as the bodies of fallen soldiers," the government said in a statement.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid who then served as Foreign Minister said Israel held Hamas responsible for the health of its citizens. "Hamas is responsible for the wellbeing of the civilians it is holding in violation of international law,"