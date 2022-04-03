'IDF prepared for any terror challenge, including new campaign in Gaza'

IDF Spokesperson Lt. Gen. Ran Kochav said on Sunday that the military was prepared for any eventuality including from across the borders of Lebanon and Syria.
Speaking to Ynet Kochav said the security forces had acted well over the weekend when they stopped a suspected terror group on its way to carry out an attack in Israel.
On Saturday, forces engaged with the four-man squad killing three in exchanges of fire. In their vehicle the troops found weapons indicating they were on rout to carry out a terror strike.
"This must be a message to our enemies, and I think it was delivered," Kochav said.
He added that despite the relatively quiet year since the events of last May, when in addition to riots inside Israel, mainly in mixed Arab-Jewish cities, Hamas launched rocket attacks resulting in 11 days of cross border fighting with Gaza – the IDF remained prepared for similar events.
"The partition fence along the West Bank is unlike the borders with Gaza or Egypt," Kochav said. "hundreds of farmers and workers cross over from the West Bank daily and in some areas the fence is not complete and requires an investment in infrastructure. The gunman who carried out the attack in Bnei Brak last week, used an opening for farmers and abused our desire to allow a quality of life for innocent Palestinians," he said.
"upwards of 100,000 Palestinians enter Israel each day for work and Jewish settlers travel back and forth to the West Bank settlements," Kochav said. "This is not a border and is certainly not hermetically sealed. There is a joint life and economy. If the government decides that there must be a sealed border there, the IDF will rise to the challenge but for now, our mission is to differentiate between infiltrating terrorists and working civilians," he said.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held security consultations on Saturday with the heads of the Shin Bet and senior staffers.
"We are in the midst of a joint effort by all security agencies to stop the wave of terror and return the security to the citizens of Israel," Bennett said. "Our forces prevented a terror attack by militants who were already on their way and are working to stop any more that may follow with determination and bravery," he said.
Bennett said the recent wave of terror is not unprecedented.
"Once it is the Hamas, which is trying to instigate attacks, other times it is the Islamic Jihad and now we see the involvement of IS. Terror and violence have always united us and made us more resolute to hold on to our land and protect it," he said. "We will overcome this difficult time. We have the best security forces in the world." The prime minister said.
First published: 10:59, 04.03.22