'IDF prepared for any terror challenge, including new campaign in Gaza'

On Saturday, forces engaged with the four-man squad killing three in exchanges of fire. In their vehicle the troops found weapons indicating they were on rout to carry out a terror strike.

"The partition fence along the West Bank is unlike the borders with Gaza or Egypt," Kochav said. "hundreds of farmers and workers cross over from the West Bank daily and in some areas the fence is not complete and requires an investment in infrastructure. The gunman who carried out the attack in

"upwards of 100,000 Palestinians enter Israel each day for work and Jewish settlers travel back and forth to the West Bank settlements," Kochav said. "This is not a border and is certainly not hermetically sealed. There is a joint life and economy. If the government decides that there must be a sealed border there, the IDF will rise to the challenge but for now, our mission is to differentiate between infiltrating terrorists and working civilians," he said.

"We are in the midst of a joint effort by all security agencies to stop the wave of terror and return the security to the citizens of Israel," Bennett said. "Our forces prevented a terror attack by militants who were already on their way and are working to stop any more that may follow with determination and bravery," he said.

