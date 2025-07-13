Iranian president injured by Israeli bombs in war, report

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was injured during the Israeli operation against Iran, the Fars news agency reported on Sunday. According to the report, he was hurt in his leg during a session of the supreme national security council held in a building in western Tehran on June 16.
Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, along with other senior officials, attended the meeting. According to Fars, which is affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), six bombs targeted the entrance and exits of the building to prevent escape and disrupt air flow, carried out in a similar method used in the assassination of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut during the war between Israel and the Iran-backed terror group last year.
The explosions cause a power outage, but the officials were able to escape through an emergency exit that was prepared in advance, the report claimed. Pezeshkian and others were slightly hurt during their escape.
Iranian security was investigating if there had been a breach in the highest levels in Iran, because of the exact information used to target the session.
A senior member of the IRGC claimed last week that Israel targeted six locations where the council convened and Pezeshkian himself claimed that Israel attempted to assassinate him, in an interview he gave Trump ally Tucker Carlson.