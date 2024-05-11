Hamas releases footage of hostage Nadav Popplewell

The terrorist organization published on Saturday a video of Nadav Popplewell, 51, who has been in Hamas captivity since October 7. He was taken from Kibbutz Nirim. In the video, which has yet to be approved for distribution, Popplewell is seen to have suffered from a wound to his face.
His mother, Channah Peri, was also abducted to Gaza on October 7 and was released in the first hostage deal after 49 days in captivity. His brother, Roi Popplewell, was killed in the attack. After his abduction, Popplewell's family described him as a beloved uncle, a computer man who loves science fiction, literature, and playing bridge.
This is the third time in the past month that Hamas has published videos of hostages held captive in the Gaza Strip since October 7. This psychological terror is happening amidst negotiations that have been going on for months, along with the significant difference between Hamas's proposal and the one to which Israel has agreed.
At the end of April, a few days after publishing a hostage letter from the captive Rachel Goldberg-Polin, Hamas published a video of the hostages Keith Segal and Omri Miran.
The hostages' families stated that during the weekly rally on Saturday night, they will issue a statement at 18:15. The statement will address the stalemate in the negotiations, the expansion of the operation on the outskirts of Rafah, and the return of Hamas forces to areas in the Strip that Israel captured, in addition to the "deteriorating security situation in the country."