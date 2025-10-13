From New York to Berlin, world rejoices over hostages’ return: 'Am Yisrael Chai'

The joy over the return of Israeli hostages released from captivity reverberated far beyond Israel’s borders Monday, as Israelis, Jews, and supporters of Israel around the world marked the moment with celebrations, prayers, and tears of relief. From New York to Paris, Miami to Berlin, communities gathered to rejoice at what many called a long-awaited miracle.

Festivities were held in cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Miami, where Israeli and American flags flew side by side and Hebrew songs echoed from restaurants, synagogues, and Chabad centers.

4 View gallery Paris ( Photo: Leah Marciano )

In Central Park, Manhattan — where weekly rallies for the hostages have taken place since October 2023 — hundreds of Israelis and American supporters attended a celebratory rally. Many wrapped themselves in Israeli flags, held signs bearing the hostages’ photos, and shouted, “They’re coming home.”

Inbal Bechar of Kibbutz Be’eri’s hostages’ families forum, who traveled to New York, told the crowd, “Maybe right this moment, a new day is beginning. We’ll see them step out of the vehicles and run into their families’ arms. Two years without a hug — and now it’s happening.”

Dana Zweiger, one of the forum’s founders, thanked former President Donald Trump for his role in brokering the deal. “In the end, he got it done,” she said. “All that’s left is to thank the Trump administration.”

Among Israeli expatriates in New York, the sense of relief was palpable. Leon Lerman, an Israeli tech entrepreneur, said he invited friends to his home before dawn to watch the live broadcast from Israel. “It was important for us to be together, to hear our own anchors say the words ‘they are free,’” he said. “We wanted to experience it together, even from afar.”

In Orthodox communities across the United States, joy and gratitude filled synagogues. Agudath Israel of America, the largest ultra-Orthodox organization in the country, issued a statement of thanks: “Blessed be God, who frees the captives. We rejoice in the release of those who were in the depths, thank President Trump for his leadership, and pray for their full recovery.”

At Chabad’s annual Sukkot celebration in New York, which drew about 3,000 young people, the event was rededicated as “The Hostages’ Shabbat Celebration.” Participants sang Hebrew songs and hung yellow ribbons and banners reading “Welcome Home” between the sukkah’s string lights.

4 View gallery New York City ( Photo: Omer Kaplan )

The Orthodox Union issued a statement praying “that God grants Prime Minister Netanyahu and Israel’s leaders light and truth, and gives Israel’s soldiers strength and comfort.” Across congregations, prayers of thanksgiving were recited for the safe return of the captives, and several communities held joyful hakafot, or dance circles, as the release coincided with the eve of Simchat Torah, a Jewish holiday celebrating joy and renewal.

Major Jewish organizations joined the global celebrations. “Today Jews everywhere can finally breathe again,” said Sheila Katz, CEO of the National Council of Jewish Women. “We are celebrating life, but we’re not forgetting those who haven’t returned.”

The Jewish Federations of North America wrote, “For 18 holidays and 105 Sabbaths, there were empty seats at our tables. Today they’re filled again.”

Ronald Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress, welcomed the release and thanked Qatar, Turkey, and Egypt for mediating the agreement. “Hamas must have no role in the future of the Palestinian people,” he said. “The group must be disarmed, and the bodies of the 28 murdered victims must be brought home.”

Spontaneous celebrations broke out in Israeli restaurants in New York and Los Angeles, including chef Eyal Shani’s “Port Said.” Israeli TV channels played on screens as patrons sang in Hebrew. “No one cared about the check,” one diner said. “Everyone just got up and danced.”

In Miami and Chicago, thanksgiving prayers were held, and children in Jewish day schools waved flags and sang “Am Yisrael Chai,” meaning “The people of Israel live.” Many congregations called the day “The Hostages’ Shabbat” — a Sabbath of joy, gratitude, and remembrance.

4 View gallery Berlin

Still, some expressed mixed emotions. “Our hearts are divided,” said Shay, a student at Columbia University. “We’re happy, but we remember those who didn’t return. Tonight we celebrate; tomorrow we remember.”

In France, about 1,000 people gathered at Paris’s Trocadéro Square, across from the Eiffel Tower, a site that for the past two years has served as a focal point for rallies supporting the hostages. Each Friday, groups of women had stood on the steps there, reading aloud the names of those held in Gaza.

After confirmation that the hostages were safely back in Israel, the Union of Jewish Students of France quickly organized a celebration. “We decided not to do anything until everyone was confirmed back on Israeli soil,” said the group’s president, Yosef Moursiano. “Then we sent out messages, set up microphones and speakers, and reminded ourselves that it was time to rejoice.”

Members of France’s National Assembly and local Jewish community leaders joined the gathering, replacing months of quiet vigils with cheers and tears of joy. Dozens of Israeli and yellow flags waved alongside signs reading “Welcome Home.” The Hebrew song “Habaita,” or “Homeward,” played repeatedly as the crowd sang along.

“We started working like crazy on Oct. 7, 2023,” said Moursiano. “We thought it would be a sprint, but it became a marathon. Now we’ll rest a little and begin the next phase of our struggle — against antisemitism.”

4 View gallery Paris ( Photo: Leah Marciano )

Jean-David Ishi of the organization “We Are All October 7” said, “We wanted to come together to celebrate and feel these moments as Israelis do in Hostages Square.” He said members of his group know every hostage’s name and story by heart and spent nights replacing posters that had been torn down or vandalized. “We tied thousands of yellow ribbons,” he said, “so that no one would forget, not even for a moment.”

In Berlin, several dozen people gathered at Bebelplatz — now known as the city’s “local Hostages Square” — to mark the hostages’ return in a modest but emotional ceremony. Among them were local residents, Israeli activists, and German politicians Volker Beck and Karolina Preissler, who had stood alone at pro-Palestinian demonstrations since the October massacre, holding signs reminding onlookers who Hamas really is.