US federal judge blocks Trump ban on Harvard's international students

It was hard to miss the tension during Harvard's graduation ceremony on Thursday. As students walked up on stage to receive their degrees at the school's commencement ceremony, some were wearing pins with Palestinian flags, others attached political statements to their caps, while some left in quiet protest.
University President Alan Garber, who received a standing ovation, welcomed graduating students "from down the street, across the country and around the world," drawing applause for the last words. "Around the world - just as it should be," he added.
Earlier in the week, the State Department announced it would review all visas connected to the university, including for members of the faculty, researchers, advisors and other foreign visitors. "We take very seriously the process of vetting who it is that comes into the country, and we're going to continue to do that," spokesperson Tammy Bruch said.
But on Thursday, a federal judge said she would extend an order blocking President Donald Trump's administration from immediately revoking Harvard University's ability to enroll international students, a victory for the Ivy League school that is entangled in multiple battles with the administration.
U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston announced her intention to issue a preliminary injunction, six days after she first granted Harvard a temporary order blocking the Trump administration's move.
Israeli students studying at the Ivy League university told Ynet that the Trump administration was imposing a "collective punishment" on all students. "Rather than dealing with those who are causing problems, the administration was throwing the baby out with the bath water. We are here to learn and not to conduct political battles," said one student. There are an estimated 160 Israelis currently studying at Harvard who could be adversely affected by the new policies.