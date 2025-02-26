NY governor calls out CUNY for ‘divisive’ Palestinian Studies job listing amid antisemitism concerns

Following a wave of controversy, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has ordered the City University of New York (CUNY) to remove a job listing for a Palestinian Studies professorship at Hunter College , citing concerns that its content could promote antisemitic theories.

The job posting, which was advertised on Hunter College’s website, sought a scholar specializing in topics such as "settler colonialism, genocide, human rights, apartheid, migration, climate and infrastructure devastation."

Critics argued that the language echoed longstanding accusations against Israel and framed the Jewish state as a perpetrator of crimes against humanity, turning an academic position into a platform for anti-Israel advocacy .

Hochul, responding to mounting pressure from Jewish organizations and pro-Israel groups, issued a statement instructing CUNY to immediately retract the posting and conduct a thorough review of the role. "I have directed CUNY to remove the job listing and to ensure that no antisemitic theories are promoted in the classroom," Hochul stated.

The move comes amid ongoing scrutiny of CUNY’s handling of antisemitism on its campuses . An independent investigation commissioned by Hochul last year revealed a "disturbing" rise in antisemitic incidents, including harassment of Jewish students, glorification of Hamas, and a lack of administrative intervention.

The findings fueled existing concerns about the university system’s response to anti-Israel activism, particularly following Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza. Jewish watchdog groups and former CUNY officials were quick to condemn the job listing, characterizing it as a taxpayer-funded endorsement of anti-Israel rhetoric.

Hunter College issued a statement attempting to defuse the controversy, asserting that the institution "has zero tolerance for hate of any kind" and that its faculty are expected to engage in rigorous academic debate rather than promote any single ideology.

CUNY later confirmed that the job listing had been removed from the website following the governor’s directive. "We unequivocally agree with the governor’s decision," a CUNY spokesperson said, adding that the wording of the posting was "divisive, polarizing, and inappropriate."

However, critics remained unconvinced, pointing to what they see as a pattern of anti-Israel bias within CUNY’s faculty and student organizations.

The controversy surrounding the job posting follows other high-profile incidents at CUNY that have drawn accusations of institutional antisemitism. Earlier this year, CUNY’s faculty union, the Professional Staff Congress, passed a resolution in support of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement targeting Israel — a decision it later overturned following backlash.

Similarly, past commencement ceremonies at CUNY Law School have featured speakers delivering inflammatory remarks against Israel and the United States, adding to the university’s growing reputation as a battleground for ideological disputes over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The broader implications of this controversy extend to state funding for CUNY. Hochul’s executive budget proposal includes $2.25 billion in operational funding for the university system, along with $1.8 billion allocated for capital improvements. The backlash over Hunter College’s hiring decision has sparked debate over whether taxpayer dollars should be used to fund what critics describe as "state-sponsored antisemitism." "

The Governor has continued to strongly condemn all forms of antisemitism and has made clear that hateful rhetoric of any kind has no place at CUNY or anywhere in New York State," stated Hochul's office. CUNY, for now, has publicly aligned itself with Hochul’s directive.