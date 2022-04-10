IDF troops on hunt for terrorists in Jenin area for 2nd straight day

The IDF carried out an operation to arrest terror suspects in the village of Ya'bed and the refugee camp near the West Bank city of Jenin on Sunday morning, following the deadly terror attack in Tel Aviv that claimed the lives of two young victims.
Clashes with local Palestinian youth broke out as the troops entered the village. No injuries have been reported to any of the troops thus far.
According to Palestinian sources, an Islamic Jihad activists was killed, and an additional 13 injured.
This operation marks the second morning in a row that the IDF carries out a mission in this area, resulting in exchanges of gunfire.
Combat soldiers from special units of the IDF and Border Police, along with Shin Bet security agents, entered the Jenin refugee camp, where the terrorist responsible for the murderous terror attack in Tel Aviv - Ra’ad Hazem - had lived.
Though Hazem himself was killed several hours after the attack, the soldiers sought to detain members of his family for investigation, including his father, who fled the scene and refused to turn himself in. Meanwhile, the IDF mapped the home for future demolition.
The IDF also confiscated weapons from an identified Islamic Jihad activists, and after he was wounded, evacuated him to the Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa.
IDF chief of staff Aviv Kochavi on Friday, said the IDF was responsible for the terrorist succeeding in breaching the partition fence and reaching Tel Aviv. Kochavi was addressing troops deployed to the area.
"The event didn't need to happen. Our mission is very simple - we need to stop the terror and return security and a feeling of safety. We will do everything we can and must, when and where it is neede," Kochavi said.
First published: 08:52, 04.10.22