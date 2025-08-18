Trump: Remaining hostages will return when 'Hamas is destroyed!'

U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Truth Social on Monday that the return of remaining Israeli hostages will only be achieved by “confronting and destroying Hamas,” as mediators in Cairo pressed the group for a response to a new ceasefire and hostage-release proposal.
“We will only see the return of the remaining hostages when Hamas is confronted and destroyed,” Trump wrote, adding that he had previously negotiated hostage releases and halted multiple wars. He urged Israel to “play to win, or don’t play at all.”
His comments came as Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed Al Thani arrived in Cairo on Monday for talks with Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad. The meeting focused on Israel’s position toward an updated Egyptian ceasefire plan, with Hamas expected to issue a formal response after consultations.
According to regional outlets, Palestinian factions have signaled readiness to back the proposal, though Hamas requested more time. Egyptian officials presented a document resembling a framework Israel had previously rejected, while U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff has promoted a phased approach to hostage releases.
The plan envisions gradual Israeli withdrawals from Gaza tied to staged hostage releases, but resistance inside Israel’s government—particularly from Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich—remains strong.
The coordinated Qatari-Egyptian push comes as reports suggest Hamas may attempt to relocate hostages to Gaza City, linking their fate to Israel’s planned offensive there. Protests in Israel demanding an immediate deal have intensified pressure on leaders in Jerusalem and Cairo to secure an agreement.