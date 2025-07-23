After third son wounded in Gaza war, family of IDF officer uplifts unit in video message

, is the third son of Rabbi Moshe Levi and Orit Levi from Herzliya wounded in the

Elkana, from the brigade’s 13th Battalion’s support platoon, underwent surgery, losing one leg above the knee and the other below, and had shrapnel removed from his left eye, which is expected to heal. He was moved to intensive care, facing a long recovery.

Rabbi Moshe Levi, head of a Herzliya yeshiva, and his wife Orit released a video to uplift Elkana’s platoon, calling them the best soldiers and heroes performing their duties exceptionally despite immense challenges. “As Elkana’s parents, we embrace you and bless you ‘until victory,’” Moshe said, invoking the unit’s ethos.

