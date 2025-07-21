Golani soldier killed in explosion in Khan Younis in southern Gaza

Staff sergeant Amit Cohen fell in battle in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced Monday evening. Cohen, 19, from Holon, served as a soldier in the 13th Battalion, Golani Brigade, and was killed in an explosion that occurred in Khan Younis.
A combat officer in the 13th Battalion was seriously injured in the same incident. "The officer was evacuated to receive medical treatment at the hospital, his family has been notified," an IDF spokesman said. The army is investigating the circumstances of the incident.
He is survived by his parents and two younger siblings. The city of Holon said in a statement: "His heroism, determination and fortitude will always be with us. All of Holon grieves the severe loss and embraces the family and loved ones of the late Amit."
Since the beginning of the war, 894 IDF soldiers have fallen in battle.
Earlier Monday, IDF forces began operating in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, an area that the IDF spokesman in Arabic ordered evacuated. The ground activity was preceded by a wave of preparatory strikes on the ground and in the air.
Last week, three armored fighters from the 52nd Battalion in the 401st Brigade were killed: Sergeant Shoham Menachem, Sergeant Shlomo Yakir Shrem, and Sergeant Yuli Factor . As the investigation progresses, there are increasing signs that there were no malfunctions in the Israeli shells that were in the belly of the armored vehicle , one of which apparently exploded and caused the fatal outcome, which also included the very serious injury of the officer in the tank. Initially, the army believed that it was a hit from anti-tank fire by terrorists, but later the possibility that the explosion was caused by an external impact was ruled out. It remains under investigation.