Golani soldier killed in explosion in Khan Younis in southern Gaza

, the IDF announced Monday evening. Cohen, 19, from Holon, served as a soldier in the 13th Battalion, Golani Brigade, and was killed in an explosion that occurred in Khan Younis.

, the IDF announced Monday evening. Cohen, 19, from Holon, served as a soldier in the 13th Battalion, Golani Brigade, and was killed in an explosion that occurred in Khan Younis.

A combat officer in the 13th Battalion was seriously injured in the same incident. "The officer was evacuated to receive medical treatment at the hospital, his family has been notified," an IDF spokesman said. The army is investigating the circumstances of the incident.

A combat officer in the 13th Battalion was seriously injured in the same incident. "The officer was evacuated to receive medical treatment at the hospital, his family has been notified," an IDF spokesman said. The army is investigating the circumstances of the incident.

A combat officer in the 13th Battalion was seriously injured in the same incident. "The officer was evacuated to receive medical treatment at the hospital, his family has been notified," an IDF spokesman said. The army is investigating the circumstances of the incident.