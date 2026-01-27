Shin Bet investigating suspected Israeli-linked smuggling funneling goods from Israel into Gaza

Amid growing rumors of a new security affair, the Ashkelon Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday allowed the publication of limited details, confirming that “a multi-suspect investigation into the smuggling of goods from Israel into Gaza is currently underway.”
The case is being investigated by the Southern District Police Major Crimes Unit and the Shin Bet. A sweeping gag order has been imposed on the affair, severely restricting the publication of additional details.
In recent weeks, security officials have acknowledged that thousands of items were smuggled into the Gaza Strip, and in some cases directly to Hamas, primarily over the past year, despite the territory being under what Israel defines as a full military blockade. According to suspicions, Israeli smugglers were also involved.
Some of the smuggled goods are believed to have generated revenue for Hamas, including tobacco, which is banned from entry into Gaza and therefore considered a high-value luxury item. Other items are classified as dual-use goods, intended for civilian purposes but also usable for terrorism, such as batteries.
While some batteries were approved for entry for humanitarian needs and international aid organizations, Hamas allegedly sought to seize them as well. Other batteries are suspected of having entered through illicit routes and could be used to power tunnels and military command centers operated by the terror organization as it rebuilds its capabilities.
As previously reported, Hamas has also strengthened itself through equipment smuggled by drones from Israel and from Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, as well as items hidden inside supply trucks that Israel allows into Gaza under agreements with the terror group.
Approximately 4,200 aid and supply trucks enter Gaza each week and are supposed to undergo full scanning and thorough inspections at border crossings. However, due to the unusually large volume of goods, the Israel Defense Forces have acknowledged that some smuggling may have succeeded even within those trucks.