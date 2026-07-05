Report: Hamas to announce dissolution of its Gaza government after nearly 20 years

Hamas’ leadership is planning to announce on Monday the dissolution of the de facto government that has ruled the Gaza Strip for nearly 20 years, according to a report in the Saudi-owned newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat, published in London.

The reported move is intended to clear the way for the entry of a technocrat committee into Gaza. Palestinian sources say the committee has not yet been able to enter the Strip because of Israel.

( Photo: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled )

The body currently functioning as Gaza’s de facto government is known as the Committee for Monitoring Government Work. Under U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza, it is supposed to be replaced by a technocrat committee headed by Ali Shaath.

Many members of the proposed committee have close ties to the Palestinian Authority. Shaath was chosen after a lengthy selection process. He previously served as a municipal chief, deputy minister in government ministries and head of the Palestinian Authority’s industrial zones authority. He has clear institutional ties to the PA, but was not involved in policymaking.

The report comes after Yedioth Ahronoth columnist Nahum Barnea revealed last week that the U.S. administration had decided to drop Hamas’ disarmament as a precondition for Gaza’s reconstruction.

Hamas’ disarmament was part of Trump’s 20-point plan, which paved the way for the ceasefire agreement in Gaza. According to the report, even though Hamas has not been disarmed, the Americans have decided to move to phase two: gradual reconstruction of the areas of Gaza that are under Israeli control.

Under that plan, Israel would pull back, an international force would enter in its place, temporary housing neighborhoods would be built and the population would gradually move into them . New cities with residential towers would not be built at first. The project is expected to be completed within 10 years.