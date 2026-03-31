4 IDF commandos killed in close-range clash with Hezbollah terrorists

The soldiers, all from the Nahal Reconnaissance Battalion, were identified as Capt. Noam Madmoni, 22, of Sderot, a team commander; Staff Sgt. Ben Cohen, 21, of Lehavim; Staff Sgt. Maxsim Entis, 21, of Bat Yam; and Staff Sgt. Gilad Harel, 21, of Modi’in-Maccabim-Re’ut.

1 View gallery Capt. Noam Madmoni, Staff Sgt. Maxsim Entis, Staff Sgt. Ben Cohen, Staff Sgt. Gilad Harel ( Photo: IDF )

The IDF said one additional soldier was seriously wounded, while another soldier and a reservist were moderately injured. All were evacuated to a hospital for treatment, and their families were notified.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the nation was mourning the deaths of the four and expressed condolences to their families. “My wife and I, together with all the citizens of Israel, send our deepest condolences to the dear families and pray for the swift recovery of the wounded,” Netanyahu said.

He said the soldiers “fell in defense of our country after fighting with courage and self-sacrifice against the Hezbollah terrorist organization,” and vowed that Israel would “continue striking our enemies with force in order to ensure the security of northern residents and all Israeli citizens.”

The incident occurred on Monday at around 6:30 p.m. during a close-range encounter with terrorists in the western sector of southern Lebanon, as part of operations against Hezbollah.

According to the military, troops identified terrorist cells and engaged them at close range. Israeli forces returned fire and hits were identified, with the terrorists killed.

During the evacuation of the wounded, terrorists fired an anti-tank missile toward the troops, which caused no additional casualties. Israeli forces responded with tank fire and airstrikes.