‘Nuclear Israel’ and ‘Jewish money’: The battle between the MAGA women who have Trump's ear

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the far-right Republican congresswoman from Georgia who last month became the first Republican in Congress to accuse Israel of committing "genocide" in Gaza , is facing a fierce counterattack from another high-profile figure in U.S. President Donald Trump ’s MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement — Jewish far-right activist Laura Loomer.

A dispute between the two erupted after Greene labeled the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC as a “foreign agent” and called for it to be registered under U.S. law as such. Loomer shot back, accusing Greene of hypocrisy and saying she had once “begged” for donations from prominent Jewish donors in the United States.

Loomer suggested Greene’s criticism of Israel and AIPAC was driven by personal frustration over reports that Trump had distanced himself from her and declined to back her ambitions to run for governor of Georgia.

Both women are vocal MAGA activists who have promoted far-right conspiracy theories. Greene, elected to Congress in 2020 after aligning with QAnon, has been a close Trump ally but has recently diverged from his foreign policy positions.

Like other MAGA figures, including Tucker Carlson and Steve Bannon, she opposed Trump’s decision to strike Iranian nuclear facilities and has pushed an isolationist “America First” — and now “America Only” — stance.

In July, she joined progressive Democrats Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar in backing a failed bill to cut $500 million in U.S. aid for Israel’s air-defense systems , arguing Israel already receives more than $3 billion annually from Washington. She repeatedly refers to Israel as a “nuclear armed secular government,” echoing language both Israel and U.S. administrations avoid confirming or denying.

In interviews and online posts, Greene has framed her opposition to aid as both a fiscal and moral stand, claiming Israel can “destroy its enemies to the point of genocide” without U.S. help and that American youth face a bleak future under $37 trillion in national debt.

“I'm totally ready for this and this is a fight that I will fight,” she told the conservative OANN network. “America is fed up, they’re fed up to here with funding foreign wars, funding foreign causes, funding foreign countries for foreign reasons that have nothing to do with Americans.”

Loomer, 32, is an outspoken self-described Islamophobe and white nationalist who has long courted Trump’s inner circle despite holding no formal government role. She has promoted fringe theories, including that the 9/11 attacks were an “inside job.” Recently, she has used her influence to push out senior officials she views as disloyal to Trump.

In response to Greene’s comments on Gaza and AIPAC, Loomer posted on X that while she has “no love for AIPAC,” she rejects claims of genocide in Gaza and accused Greene of “wanting money” from Jewish dononrs in the past — including trying to secure introductions to wealthy Republican donors like the Moskowitz family.

Loomer also recalled Greene asking her to publicly vouch she “supports the Jews” after Greene faced backlash for promoting the antisemitic “Jewish space laser” conspiracy theory. The feud drew in other conservative voices. Jewish Fox News host Mark Levin praised Loomer’s stance and said Greene “sounds like a deranged antisemite and Marxist-Islamist.”

Greene responded by calling Levin “a psychopath” and accusing him of putting “Israel First and America last.” Last she renewed her attacks on AIPAC, posting: “Good morning to all Americans who agree that our country should not be controlled by foreign lobbyists.”

The public spat underscores growing cracks in Republican support for Israel within the MAGA camp — a rift driven by populist, isolationist sentiment and sharpened by personal rivalries inside Trump’s circle.

While still fringe within the GOP, such rhetoric is gaining traction among a vocal subset of Trump loyalists, complicating the pro-Israel consensus that has long united Republicans in Washington.