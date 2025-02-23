Six senior staffers resign from Sen. Fetterman’s office over his Israel support

Six senior staffers have resigned from the office of Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., in recent months, citing frustration over his unwavering support for Israel following the Hamas Oct. 7 terror attack. The departures, which include top communications officials, have fueled speculation about internal dissatisfaction with the senator’s shifting political priorities.
The latest exits include Communications Director Charlie Hills, who left Friday, and Legislative Director Tré Easton, whose departure date has not been confirmed. Three members of the communications team had already resigned, along with a previous communications director who stepped down last month.
Sources familiar with the matter say the resignations stem from concerns that Fetterman’s focus on Israel has overshadowed the progressive platform on which he campaigned. A former staffer, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the work environment as being "almost entirely consumed by Israel-related matters."
Fetterman, who built his political brand as a progressive advocate for labor rights and economic justice, has faced increasing criticism from his base. His vocal support for Israel, combined with a willingness to collaborate with Republican lawmakers — including some aligned with President Donald Trump — has unsettled former allies.
“This is a guy who came in talking about being a champion for labor, and he’s gone pretty quiet on it,” said a former campaign staffer. “Now, he’s essentially helping Republicans frame bipartisan efforts in their favor.”
Fetterman has emerged as one of the most outspoken pro-Israel voices among Senate Democrats. He was among 12 Democrats who backed a GOP-led immigration bill and is the only Democratic senator to have privately met with Trump since his return to power. After the meeting, Trump praised Fetterman as "a commonsense person."
Amid these shifts, Fetterman’s office has struggled to retain and recruit staff. The communications director role has seen multiple turnovers within a year, and sources indicate that hiring experienced Democratic staffers in Washington has become increasingly difficult.
His transformation from a Bernie Sanders-endorsed progressive to a centrist with bipartisan leanings has left many early supporters disillusioned. “He positioned himself as the only logical option to fight Trump’s influence in Pennsylvania, and now he’s actively working with him,” said a former aide.
While Fetterman’s stance has drawn praise from conservatives, particularly for his position on Israel, it has also deepened rifts within the Democratic Party. His former chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, resigned amid these growing tensions, further underscoring the internal discord.
Despite the criticism, Fetterman has remained a reliable Democratic vote on key issues, supporting President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda throughout his tenure. His office has not responded to requests for comment on the recent resignations.