Israeli-Argentine man freed from Venezuelan prison after 496 days amid political detainee release

Venezuela’s government released on Monday Yaakov Harari, a 72-year-old Israeli-Argentine citizen who had been imprisoned for more than a year at El Rodeo I prison on allegations of being a mercenary. Harari was freed as part of a broader release of political prisoners in the country, following the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the U.S.
Harari was detained on September 4, 2024, and spent 496 days in prison in Venezuela. News of his release was first reported by the nongovernmental organization that verifies lists of freed prisoners, and was later confirmed by Argentine activist and former diplomat Elisa Trotta.
Harari’s release came against the backdrop of efforts by Venezuela’s government to appease U.S. President Donald Trump, after it announced the release of 116 prisoners. The government described the move as a “goodwill gesture.”
Maduro has been accused by the U.S., along with his wife, Cilia Flores, who was also captured in the American operation, of using Venezuela’s state apparatus to amass huge profits by trafficking thousands of tons of cocaine.
Trump said the prisoner release in Venezuela was carried out at Washington’s request and praised the government of interim President Delcy Rodriguez. “They’re great. They gave us everything we wanted,” he said, referring to Rodriguez and her ministers.
In January 2025, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello announced that 125 mercenaries had been arrested in Venezuela, including an Israeli citizen. According to information published at the time, Harari was detained after crossing into Venezuela from Colombia.
Initial notice of his arrest was relayed to Israel by the partner of a Venezuelan acquaintance with whom Harari crossed the border. Israeli officials said at the time that the reason for his arrest was unclear, as was his place of detention, since attempts to contact him failed and his whereabouts were unknown.
The case subsequently remained under the radar, with no further reports published about the Israeli citizen until his release.
First published: 14:06, 01.13.26