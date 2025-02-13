US imposes sanctions against ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, which had announced plans to sanction the ICC, designated Khan, a British citizen, as its first target. He was added to a blacklist signed by Trump last week with Reuters confirming the decision to impose sanctions.
The sanctions freeze Khan’s U.S. assets and bar him and his family from entering the country. The ICC condemned the move, saying, "We will continue to provide justice and hope to millions of innocent victims worldwide."
In November 2024, after the warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant were approved, Khan said: "With respect to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and former Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, the judges of the International Criminal Court have found that there are reasonable grounds to believe that each has committed the war crime of using starvation as a method of warfare and crimes against humanity of murder, persecution and other inhumane acts, as a direct perpetrator, acting jointly with others.
“The Chamber also found reasonable grounds to believe that they are each responsible for the war crime of intentionally directing attacks against civilians as a superior.”
Khan added, "I appeal to all states parties to live up to their commitment to the Rome Statute by respecting and complying with these judicial orders. We count on their cooperation in this situation, as with all other situations under the court’s jurisdiction. We also welcome collaboration with non-states parties in working toward accountability and upholding international law."
After the warrants were issued, Khan became embroiled in a sexual harassment case. The British Daily Mail reported that a staff member who was allegedly assaulted by Khan told a colleague, who then reported it to senior ICC officials.
Reuters later reported that the court would launch an external investigation and in a letter to member states, Khan was urged to suspend himself during the probe.
Khan faced further controversy after hiring the British law firm Bindmans Lawyers, which represents several Palestinian organizations — some of which had petitioned him to issue the arrest warrants against Israeli officials — raising concerns over a clear conflict of interest.