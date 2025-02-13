US imposes sanctions against ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan

’s administration, which had announced plans to sanction the ICC, designated Khan, a British citizen, as its first target. He was added to a blacklist signed by Trump last week with Reuters confirming the decision to impose sanctions.

The sanctions freeze Khan’s U.S. assets and bar him and his family from entering the country. The ICC condemned the move, saying, "We will continue to provide justice and hope to millions of innocent victims worldwide."

