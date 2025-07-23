Unprecedented attack on Israel at UN Security Council over alleged Gaza humanitarian crisis

At a tense UN Security Council session on Wednesday, the United States stood alone in defense of Israel as a wave of harsh international criticism accused Jerusalem of using starvation as a weapon of war in Gaza . While many countries condemned Israel’s military actions, the U.S. reiterated its support for Israel’s right to self-defense and called on Hamas to accept the current ceasefire deal .

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Dorothy Shea said that the Middle East has a “clear path” toward a better future, starting with a ceasefire that would free the remaining 50 Israeli hostages, disarm Hamas and lead to its permanent departure from Gaza.

“Hamas’ continued hold on Gaza undermines Israel’s security and rewards terror,” Shea said, emphasizing that Hamas is solely responsible for the October 7 massacre and for rejecting multiple ceasefire offers.

She dismissed accusations of genocide as false and politically motivated, calling them a propaganda tool used by Hamas. “The U.S. supports Israel’s right to self-defense,” she said, adding that Washington recognizes Israel’s efforts to limit civilian harm and facilitate humanitarian aid.

“The responsibility for civilian deaths lies with Hamas, which rejected ceasefire proposals,” Shea continued. She stressed that the U.S. opposes the forced displacement of Palestinians, affirming U.S. President Donald Trump ’s stance that “no one will be deported,” and called on Hamas to accept the deal on the table.

She also expressed condolences for the civilians killed in a strike on a Gaza church and called for an investigation and assurances of civilian protection. Shea also addressed humanitarian aid, saying it must flow into Gaza without benefiting Hamas. She acknowledged the IDF’s efforts to minimize harm to civilians and condemned Hamas’s use of human shields, which violates international law.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, accused the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) of colluding with Hamas, presenting evidence of links between senior officials and the terror group. “OCHA is no longer a humanitarian body,” Danon said.

“It’s become a propaganda arm of Hamas within the UN, spreading lies and incitement against Israel.” Danon announced that Israel would take immediate action, including conducting security screenings for hundreds of OCHA employees and refusing to renew visas for senior staff.

He named Jonathan Whittall, head of the agency’s West Bank office, who will be expelled by the end of the month. “We won’t allow anti-Israel activities under a humanitarian guise,” he said. “Israel will defend its citizens and confront institutions that promote incitement and terror—even if they operate under a UN logo.”

The Security Council meeting came as several countries leveled unprecedented accusations against Israel. France, the UK, Algeria and Russia issued particularly sharp rebukes.

France described Israel’s military campaign as “a manifestation of an unprecedented humanitarian crisis” and warned of malnutrition and starvation as a direct result of the blockade.

The UK called Israel’s aid system “inhumane and dangerous,” accusing the IDF of daily attacks on civilians. Russia expressed concern over Israeli annexation plans and Knesset statements about “resettling” Gaza, accusing Jerusalem of pursuing a policy of total destruction and using aid as blackmail.

At the same time, preparations continued for a French-Saudi summit in New York , which aims to promote concrete steps toward establishing a Palestinian state. The plan includes governance reforms, regional integration, normalized ties with Israel and eventual statehood.

UN Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East Khaled Khiari warned of worsening conditions in Gaza, urging swift agreement on a ceasefire to enable the release of hostages, delivery of humanitarian aid and the start of reconstruction. He said Israel’s military operation in Deir al-Balah caused further displacement and damaged two UN shelters, intensifying the humanitarian crisis.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, controlled by Hamas , 1,891 Palestinians have died since June 30, with 294 killed while trying to collect aid —some near distribution sites. Khiari added that Israeli evacuation orders continue to displace civilians and food insecurity is getting worse, despite a limited increase in aid approvals.

Palestinian envoy to the UN, Riyad Mansour, accused Israel of genocide, saying it aims to depopulate Gaza under the guise of voluntary evacuation. “ [Benjamin] Netanyahu and his government are carrying out ethnic cleansing in broad daylight,” he charged. He cited a four-year-old girl who died of malnutrition and a six-year-old boy who starved to death—two of 15 reported deaths from hunger in the previous 24 hours.

“Israel has destroyed nearly everything in Gaza, yet two million people remain, including one million children, and they must be saved,” Mansour said. He warned that Israel is being allowed to continue its assault and block aid while ceasefire negotiations are ongoing, and added: “Every country must decide where it stands.”

He accused Israeli ministers—including Netanyahu, Israel Katz, Gideon Sa'ar, Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir—of openly stating that there are “no innocents in Gaza.”

The UK’s ambassador to the UN, Barbara Woodward, echoed the criticism, calling Israel’s aid system inhumane, ineffective and destabilizing. “Children are dying of hunger, the IDF is firing at civilians almost daily and Hamas exploits the chaos,” she said.

The UK, she added, “strongly supports the UN’s efforts to get aid into Gaza” and condemned attacks on the World Health Organization in Deir al-Balah.