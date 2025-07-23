Hamas terrorists seen feasting underground as Gazans starve above | Watch

IDF Arabic-language spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee released footage on Wednesday afternoon that he said "exposes the daily life of Hamas operatives in underground tunnels during the ongoing war."
"While Hamas leadership falsely accuses Israel of orchestrating a 'starvation campaign,' the videos show operatives boasting about their meals underground," Adraee said." It’s important to clarify the food shown was not part of the humanitarian aid delivered to Gaza. Once again, the disconnect between Hamas and the suffering of Gaza’s civilians is laid bare. This is the same organization that feeds the world fabricated tales of starvation, all while indulging in the destruction it has inflicted upon its own people.”
“To the people of Gaza—this is the reality,” he added. “These terrorists are not heroes. They are self-serving thieves, hoarding resources at your expense, hiding in tunnels out of fear of facing the consequences of their actions.”
In the footage, Hamas operatives are seen proudly displaying their food supplies, which include fruit, rice, and meat. They address a person named Abu Khaled, saying: “You missed out.” One man remarks, “I ate five bowls of rice today”—as civilians above ground queue for hours just to receive a single plate of food.
The footage was released amid intensifying international criticism of Israel, including accusations that it is contributing to a humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Reports have also alleged deliberate fire on civilians approaching aid distribution centers.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Earlier this week, more than 20 Western countries—including the United Kingdom and France—issued a joint statement calling for an immediate end to the war. The statement criticized the “drip-feed” of humanitarian aid entering Gaza and echoed what it described as the “shocking” claim that over 800 Palestinians have been killed while waiting in line for food.
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy condemned Israel’s conduct in Gaza, stating that the UK "may take further action in the coming weeks" if there is no change. He expressed frustration at the international community’s failure to end the conflict and said he was "horrified" by reports of Palestinians being shot near humanitarian aid centers by IDF troops.
“I was shocked and appalled by what I saw,” Lammy said. “These are not words a foreign secretary typically uses when trying to maintain diplomacy. But when you see innocent children reaching out for food only to be gunned down—as we have witnessed in recent days—it becomes impossible for Britain to remain silent.”
Lammy concluded by saying the UK would continue pressing the Israeli government to heed the calls of the 83% of its citizens who support a ceasefire to help bring the hostages home.