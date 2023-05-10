Heavy Gaza rocket fire persists amid reports of looming ceasefire

Rockets fired from Gaza intercepted over southern Israel ( Video: Efraim Barel, Meir Turgeman )





Gaza Strip terrorist factions Wednesday evening fired yet another heavy barrage of rockets into southern and central Israel, including the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, as Arab media reports suggest Egyptian mediators have successfully managed to strike a truce between the warring sides.

Earlier, a senior Israeli official told Ynet that a ceasefire between Jerusalem and Islamic Jihad was likely a matter of hours.

“There are talks but nothing is sealed yet. We are checking the credibility of things and want to make sure that [Islamic] Jihad will not carry out a final act to show that it had the last word,” the source said. There is still no final decision because we want to examine the Egyptian proposal."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant were holding a security assessment in Tel Aviv alongside IDF Chief Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi, National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi and the Prime Minister's Military Secretary Brig. Gen. Avi Gil to discuss the details of a potential ceasefire.

Despite reports of an impending truce, rockets sirens wailed in dozens of cities, towns and communities across Israel as Islamic Jihad launched one of its heaviest salvos of the current campaign. The Iron Dome missile defense system was activated.

Mayor Alon Davidi, whose city of Sderot bore much of the brunt since fighting began and in last week's bout of cross-border fighting, was skeptical of the reports and urged Israelis to remain vigilant.

"We are currently waiting like everyone else. The situation is still complex, and based on past experience, things can continue or they can stop," he said. "We will wait patiently, and the most important thing is to remain vigilant."

Regarding the ceasefire negotiations, Davidi did not express a specific position but emphasized that "the Prime Minister has our full support for any decision or action he wishes to take in order to remove the threat from us."

Earlier on Wednesday, the IDF announced that it made its first use of the David's Sling missile defense system to intercept a rocket from the Gaza Strip aimed at Tel Aviv in the afternoon.

The system, formerly known as Magic Want, was first integrated into the Israeli Air Force air defense apparatus in 2016 and was declared operational six years ago. Ynet has learned that one David's Sling interceptor was fired at a rocket targeting Tel Aviv around 2pm Wednesday.

This was the first successful operational use of the system, after unsuccessful attempts in 2018 to intercept rockets fired from Syria. David’s Sling interceptors reportedly cost and estimated million dollars each.

The system is designed to deal with significant threats such as heavy rockets and ballistic missiles in the layer between Iron Dome (which tackles short-range threats such as mortars, Qassams and grads) and the Arrow 2 and Arrow 3 systems, designed against long-range missiles, mainly from Iran, that move outside the atmosphere.

Last month, Finland announced one day after joining NATO it will purchase the David’s Sling system from Israel for $345 million, stating that additional purchase of the system will be made in the future for another $236 million. The Finnish statement noted that the deal requires approval from the U.S. government, as the system was developed in cooperation with U.S. defense contractor Raytheon.

Meanwhile, the IDF reported that some 270 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel since noon as of 4pm, but 65 of which fell short of the border or crashed into the sea. Sixty-two rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system and three fell in populated areas.

On the other side, the Israeli military struck 53 targets across the Palestinian enclave. The Palestinians reported that at least 20 Palestinians were killed and another 42 injured since Israel launched Operation Shield and Arrow overnight Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Islamic Jihad said that Egypt has begun contact with Palestinians and Israelis to secure a truce in Gaza. Simultaneously, reports on Egypt's news TV channel say that Egypt is calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Palestinians. An Israeli defense official confirmed the report to Ynet.

Due to the security situation, Israel's Home Front Command extended the declared emergency situation until Friday at 2pm.

In the Gaza Strip border area, the Negev, and the Lakhish Regional Council, educational institutions will be shuttered, outdoor gatherings will be limited to no more than 10 people and up to 100 indoors, and beaches will remain closed to the public.