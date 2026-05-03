Israel braces for escalation, doubts US blockade strategy on Iran

Israel is preparing for possible escalation as officials cast doubt on the U.S. blockade strategy and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered ministers not to speak publicly about Iran during what he called a sensitive period.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Sunday that Tehran had received a U.S. response through Pakistan to its latest proposal to end the war and that it is reviewing it.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Anna Moneymaker / AFP, CENTCOM )

Israel is monitoring the talks between Washington and Tehran but believes the chances of a deal are very low because Iran has refused to meet President Donald Trump’s demand to give up its enriched uranium in the first stage of any agreement.

According to Al Jazeera, the proposal includes three stages: stabilizing the ceasefire and turning it into an end to the war, temporarily freezing uranium enrichment and building a regional security framework.

The report said the proposal calls for a ceasefire across the region and on all fronts, as well as a commitment by Iran and its allies not to attack U.S. forces in the region or Israel, in exchange for a commitment by Israel not to attack Iran.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told Al Jazeera that the Iranian plan is focused on ending the war, adding: “At this stage, we are not discussing the nuclear issue.”

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Middle East envoy, told CNN that the United States is “talking” with Iran but did not address the current Iranian proposal.

Amid the contacts between Washington and Tehran, Netanyahu instructed ministers during Sunday’s Cabinet meeting not to comment on Iran.

“This is a sensitive period, and words must be chosen carefully,” Netanyahu said.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Ilia Yefimovich/Pool Photo via AP )

Netanyahu later convened a limited security discussion for a multi-front assessment. The Security Cabinet is scheduled to meet Monday at 6 p.m.

Israel says it is coordinating with the United States but doubts Trump’s assessment that the continued U.S. blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and the economic damage to Iran will lead Tehran to agree to give up its enriched uranium.

Officials familiar with the details said the United States is also preparing for the possibility of renewed fighting, including a significant military operation that could involve ground action and last for an extended period.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that he would soon review the plan Iran sent to the United States, but said he did not expect it to be acceptable.