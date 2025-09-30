ISIS sympathizer from Acre planned bomb attack on soldiers at bus stop

Issa Madi, 18, of Acre, was arrested in recent weeks after, the Shin Bet and police say, he took steps to manufacture explosive materials and tried to obstruct the investigation. An indictment is due to be filed against him Wednesday.

Issa Madi, 18, of Acre, was arrested in recent weeks after, the Shin Bet and police say, he took steps to manufacture explosive materials and tried to obstruct the investigation. An indictment is due to be filed against him Wednesday.

Issa Madi, 18, of Acre, was arrested in recent weeks after, the Shin Bet and police say, he took steps to manufacture explosive materials and tried to obstruct the investigation. An indictment is due to be filed against him Wednesday.

During interrogations by the Shin Bet and the Asher district police unit for combating organized crime, investigators say Madi planned an improvised explosive device attack at a bus stop near the Acre train station. The probe also found he planned the attack for nationalist motives in the name of the Islamic State and that he communicated with ISIS operatives abroad, authorities said.

During interrogations by the Shin Bet and the Asher district police unit for combating organized crime, investigators say Madi planned an improvised explosive device attack at a bus stop near the Acre train station. The probe also found he planned the attack for nationalist motives in the name of the Islamic State and that he communicated with ISIS operatives abroad, authorities said.

During interrogations by the Shin Bet and the Asher district police unit for combating organized crime, investigators say Madi planned an improvised explosive device attack at a bus stop near the Acre train station. The probe also found he planned the attack for nationalist motives in the name of the Islamic State and that he communicated with ISIS operatives abroad, authorities said.