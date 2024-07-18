Netanyahu meeting with Biden still in doubt as PM hopes to see Trump on US trip

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to the United States on Sunday evening ahead of his address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.
Since U.S. President Joe Biden contracted COVID-19, the scheduled meeting between Biden and Netanyahu may not take place. The prime minister will meet Biden's Vice President Kamala Harris.
"We have every expectation that the two leaders will have the chance to see each other while Prime Minister Netanyahu is in town," said White House national security spokesperson John Kirby, without mentioning a specific date.
"Obviously we need to make sure that the president's health and his recovery from COVID takes priority and if and how that might affect the discussion with Prime Minister Netanyahu, we're just not in a position today to be able to help," he told reporters.
Biden refused to invite Netanyahu to Washington after taking office in December 2022, in what was seen as a public snub after the prime minister formed a coalition with extreme-right partners. Biden also criticized Netanyahu's legislative push to weaken the independence of the Israeli judiciary, an effort that was met by mass protests and seen as an assault on Israel's democracy.
The Prime Minister's Office has not released any information about a possible meeting with Donald Trump. The former president had been outspoken about his disappointment in Netanyahu in interviews. According to a report on Israel's Kan public broadcaster, the Prime Minister's Office has been trying to set up a meeting for the two men. If the Biden meeting does not take place, Netanyahu will not be able to meet with Trump. He will return to Israel on Thursday unless there is a scheduling change.
Netanyahu has invited members of families who are held hostage in Gaza or were victims of the massacre on October 7 and families of soldiers killed in Gaza. Noa Argamani who was rescued from captivity in a commando raid last month had confirmed she would be joining the prime minister.
Most of those who had been approached had not yet accepted the invitation. Some of the families of hostages have urged Netanyahu not to travel before completing a deal to bring about their loved ones' release. Among them were at least two family members who turned down the invitation.