184 killed since resumption of fighting, Gaza authorities say

184 people have been killed and at least 589 wounded in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip since the breakdown of truce talks and resumption of fighting Friday morning, The Guardian reported Saturday morning, citing the Palestinian enclave's health authorities.

According to the report, whose credibility is unclear, "most of those killed were children and women." Reuters reported that more than 20 houses had been hit following the seven-day cease-fire.

2 View gallery Aftermath of Israeli airstrike in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip

Meanwhile, sirens blared in the border communities of Sufa and Holit, breaking a nine-hour lull in rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) reported late on Friday that since the outbreak of the war, at least 61 journalists and media workers have been killed, 54 of them Palestinians, four Israelis and three Lebanese nationals.

"CPJ is investigating all reports of journalists and media workers killed, injured, or missing in the war, which has led to the deadliest month for journalists since CPJ began gathering data in 1992," it said.

The group told CNN that Montaser Al-Sawaf, a freelance cameraman working for Turkish news agency Anadolu, was the latest media worker killed in the war. He was reportedly killed in "Israeli airstrikes."

2 View gallery Israeli-attributed strike on Damascus, Syria

Syrian air defenses repelled an Israeli rocket attack against targets in the vicinity of Damascus early on Saturday, Syrian state media reported, adding defenses shot down most of the missiles.