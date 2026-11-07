Trump’s post-election appointment sparks uproar: ‘Dangerous, like a malignant tumor’

Miller, the architect of the administration’s mass deportation campaign, was branded a “hatemonger,” a “xenophobe” and “dangerous,” while top House Democrat Hakeem Jeffries compared his presence in government to a “malignant tumor” that should be removed.

Gallery Stephen Miller, one of Donald Trump’s longtime advisers ( Photo: Alex Wong / Getty Images North America / AFP )

Trump’s announcement that Susie Wiles was leaving the post and that Miller, who is Jewish, would replace her appeared to catch many by surprise. It came just days after the president suffered a historic defeat in the U.S. midterm elections, with Republicans losing control of both chambers of Congress. “Stephen Miller is a dangerous xenophobe and reckless extremist who has American blood on his hands,” Jeffries wrote. “His presence in government should be eradicated like a malignant tumor. Fire him today.” Jeffries is expected to become the first Black speaker of the House following the Democrats’ victory.

Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer ( Photo: Jim Watson / AFP )

“For Trump to promote this hatemonger shows he has learned nothing,” Illinois Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin wrote. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, who is expected to become majority leader, said Trump “learned nothing from his historic defeat” and “couldn’t have made a worse choice” than elevating Miller to the most powerful staff position in the White House.

Maryland Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen, one of Israel’s most outspoken critics in the Senate, described Trump’s decision to promote Miller as “another kick in the teeth to the American people” and “a sign of Trump’s contempt for the voters.” Miller, who until now served as Trump’s deputy chief of staff, has become one of the administration’s most controversial figures.

‘An insult to every American’ vs. ‘Trump OG’

Miller, 41, is one of the few figures in Trump’s inner circle to have remained by his side almost continuously since the 2016 campaign ahead of his first term. He wrote speeches for Trump, helped shape his immigration policy and, above all, learned how to turn the president’s promises and rhetoric into government policy. While many senior officials in Trump’s first administration resigned, were fired or fell out with him, Miller steadily gained influence.

In Trump’s second term, Miller was appointed deputy chief of staff and homeland security adviser and came to be regarded as one of the small number of White House officials whose advice Trump sought across a broad range of issues.

Architect of the US mass deportation campaign ( Photo: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein )

Outgoing California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who previously compared Miller to Lord Voldemort, called him “one of the most vile thugs to ever slither into the Oval Office” and said the appointment was “an insult to every American who voted for change” on Tuesday.

Trump’s Republican allies and aides, however, welcomed the announcement. White House communications director Steven Cheung called Miller a “Trump OG” and said, “There is no bigger advocate for the Trump agenda than Stephen.” Senior administration officials, including Vice President JD Vance, Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., also praised Miller and his record.

‘A dangerous decision’: Republicans also criticize the appointment

Not all Republicans were pleased with the choice. Miles Taylor, who served as chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security during Trump’s first term and later became a prominent Republican critic of the president, said: “I spent two years working with Stephen Miller. His appointment as White House chief of staff is among the most dangerous personnel decisions in the history of our republic. I say that without reservation.”

Unfazed by the criticism; Trump ( Photo: Mandel Ngan / AFP )

Rep. Marlin Stutzman, a Republican from Indiana, had said earlier in the week, amid anger over the administration’s deportation policies, that Miller “should be fired.” Asked Friday about Trump’s decision to promote Miller instead, Stutzman called it a “horrible decision.”

The White House pushed back against the criticism, praising Miller as a “key player” in advancing Trump’s agenda. “He has spearheaded the administration’s crime crackdown including in DC and Memphis, record setting deregulation, unleashed American energy, dismantled drug cartels, and secured our border,” the White House said. “In his new role, he will continue to deliver historic successes for the American people.”