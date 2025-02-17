Lebanon extends ban on flights from Iran amid Hezbollah funding allegations

Ban extended indefinitely after blocking Tehran-Beirut plane over Israeli warning, sparking Hezbollah-led riots near airport; Iran retaliates by barring Lebanese flights, while Beirut scrambles to bring home stranded citizens from Tehran

Lior Ben Ari|
Lebanon’s Cabinet on Monday approved an extension of the suspension of flights between Lebanon and Iran, which was initially set to expire Tuesday. It remains unclear when flights will resume.
The decision follows last week’s ban on an Iranian Mahan Air flight scheduled to land in Beirut, which Lebanon’s newly formed government blocked at the last minute. The move came after IDF Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee warned that Israel would act against civilian flights allegedly used by Iran to transfer cash to Hezbollah—an implicit threat against Beirut’s international airport.
4 View gallery
Hezbollah supporters torch UNIFIL vehicle outside Beirut international airport; Iranian Mahan Air airliner
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Sources told Ynet that Israeli intelligence had identified millions of dollars in cash aboard the Iranian aircraft, reportedly intended to help Hezbollah recover from recent military losses. The flight ban sparked protests from Hezbollah supporters, who blocked roads leading to Beirut’s airport and attacked a UNIFIL convoy.
The unrest drew widespread condemnation within Lebanon and across the Arab world. Seeking to balance public outrage with political pragmatism, Hezbollah announced a “silent protest” on the airport road Saturday, stating it opposed violence while rejecting what it called an unjust decision.
In response to Lebanon’s move, Iran announced it would block flights from Lebanon from landing on its soil until the flight restrictions to Beirut were lifted.
4 View gallery
Hezbollah supporters riot outside Beirut international airport
4 View gallery
Hezbollah supporters riot outside Beirut international airport
Lebanese presidential spokesperson Najat Charafeddine said Foreign Minister Joe Rajji was overseeing efforts to facilitate the return of Lebanese nationals stranded in Iran and ensuring compliance with aviation inspection requirements.
The Mahan Air flight was carrying 300 Lebanese passengers returning from religious pilgrimages in Iran, who are now stuck in Tehran.
Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese broadcaster Al Manar aired footage Monday purportedly showing stranded Lebanese travelers protesting in the Iranian city of Qom, demanding their government allow their return. According to the report, the passengers called the flight ban “an unjust and unpatriotic decision.”
4 View gallery
Unrest at Beirut airport: Protesters block roads with burning trash
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said Tehran's position was “clear” and that Lebanese and Iranian foreign ministers had engaged in “constructive talks” aimed at resolving the dispute. He emphasized the importance of making decisions “without external interference.”
Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, leader of the Shiite Amal movement, was quoted by Lebanese daily Al Joumhouria as calling for direct negotiations between Lebanon and Iran to resolve the issue. “We cannot allow the enemy to dictate our decisions as they are trying to do. We are not an Israeli colony, and we will not become one,” Berri said, rejecting any external influence over Lebanese sovereignty.
