Senior UN peacekeeping officer injured as Hezbollah supporters attack convoy in Beirut

A senior UN peacekeeping officer was injured Friday as Hezbollah supporters attacked a UNIFIL convoy near Beirut’s international airport, in a second consecutive night of violent protests over Lebanon’s decision to block an Iranian flight suspected of carrying funds for the terrorist group .

Videos circulating on Arab media show dozens of Hezbollah supporters gathering at the scene, where UN peacekeepers were forced to flee. Protesters also torched one of the UN vehicles, and a child was filmed boasting about stealing equipment from a UN officer.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) confirmed that the injured officer was a Nepalese deputy commander, condemning the attack as a "blatant violation of international law" that could constitute a war crime.

The violence comes amid growing tensions in Lebanon following Israel’s warning against Iranian flights allegedly transferring millions of dollars to Hezbollah.

The Iranian Mahan Air flight, scheduled to depart Tehran for Beirut on Thursday, was grounded after the IDF issued a rare public threat against civilian flights suspected of smuggling funds to Hezbollah.

According to Israeli intelligence reports, the plane was carrying millions in cash to help Hezbollah recover from losses sustained in the recent war with Israel. On Wednesday, Israeli fighter jets conducted a sonic boom over Beirut, a move seen as a direct warning to Hezbollah operatives.

Following the Israeli warning, two separate Mahan Air flights to Beirut were canceled, sparking Hezbollah-backed protests outside Rafic Hariri International Airport in the Lebanese capital. Lebanese security forces dispersed the initial demonstrations on Thursday night, but violence escalated on Friday, targeting both the Lebanese Army and UNIFIL peacekeepers.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres issued a strong condemnation, saying: "I strongly condemn the attack on a UNIFIL convoy near Beirut airport, where several peacekeepers were injured by demonstrators. A UN vehicle was also set on fire. Such attacks are absolutely unacceptable, and those responsible must be held accountable. UN personnel and property must be protected at all times. Attacks against peacekeepers violate international law and may constitute war crimes."

The U.S. State Department also denounced the violence, blaming Hezbollah supporters for the attack on UN forces.

"The United States condemns the violent attack on a UNIFIL convoy in Beirut, reportedly carried out by Hezbollah supporters, injuring multiple UN peacekeepers. We commend the Lebanese Army’s swift response to prevent further violence and urge the Lebanese government to take all necessary measures to bring the perpetrators to justice."

The Lebanese Army, which has been struggling to maintain stability amid Hezbollah’s growing influence, warned that the unrest could spiral into broader internal conflict.

"Several areas, including the airport zone, have witnessed violent protests involving assaults on soldiers, attacks on UNIFIL vehicles, and attempts to block airport roads," the Lebanese military said in a statement.

"The army will act firmly to prevent further disturbances and safeguard public order. We caution against actions that could inflame tensions and destabilize the country during this critical period."

Following the violent clashes, the Hezbollah-affiliated network Al Manar initially distanced itself from the demonstrators, describing them as "unruly elements". However, the wording of the report was later removed, raising questions about Hezbollah’s role in orchestrating the protests.