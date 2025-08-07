Hostage families on protest flotilla to Gaza: 'Don't sacrifice our loved ones'

As Israel’s Security Cabinet debates  a full-scale assault and occupation of the Strip, families of captives lead a maritime protest off the Gaza coast, demanding an end to the war and warning expanded operations will endanger their loved ones

Lihi Gordon, Roy Rubinstein, Sharon Kidon|
As Israel’s Security Cabinet convenes Thursday evening to debate expanding military operations in Gaza, including a potential full occupation of the Strip, thousands are expected to protest the move nationwide.
Hours before the pivotal meeting, families of hostages held in Gaza embarked on a maritime demonstration, sailing a flotilla from Ashkelon’s marina toward the Gaza border, urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid actions that could endanger their loved ones.
Hostage families on flotilla heading to Gaza border
The two-hour voyage, led by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, included a symbolic act near Gaza’s coast where families shouted messages of hope to the captives and tossed 50 yellow life jackets into the sea, accompanied by the distress call “Mayday.”
“We’re sailing to Gaza’s maritime border to cry out for our loved ones held by a murderous terror group,” the families said, warning that expanding the war “puts them at immediate risk of death or disappearance.”
Michel Illouz, father of slain hostage Guy Illouz, joined the flotilla and voiced his anguish on Ynet. “The state has deliberately sabotaged efforts from the start. This decision to conquer Gaza will send soldiers to their deaths, I’m certain,” he said, criticizing the government’s motives.
“It’s all politics to preserve the coalition. We’re hostages to a government that does what it wants.” Illouz expressed frustration with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, saying, “I wish the chief could resign, but then what? They’d bring in a yes-man?”
6 View gallery
משפחות החטופים במשט לעבר גבול רצועת עזהמשפחות החטופים במשט לעבר גבול רצועת עזה
Flotilla heading from Israel to Gaza border
(Photo: Alon Gilboa)
6 View gallery
משפחות החטופים במשט לעבר גבול רצועת עזהמשפחות החטופים במשט לעבר גבול רצועת עזה
(Photo: Alon Gilboa)
6 View gallery
מישל אילוז במשט לעבר גבול רצועת עזהמישל אילוז במשט לעבר גבול רצועת עזה
Michel Illouz on the flotilla heading to Gaza border
Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, called for mass protests outside the Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem. “Netanyahu promised me a deal to bring everyone back, but he exploited our pain and sabotaged it,” she said. “He lied to us all.”
Ruti Strom, mother of captive Eitan Horn and former hostage Yair Horn, held onto hope. “Netanyahu knows victory means bringing all hostages home,” she told Ynet. “How can a government abandon its people in Gaza, suffering as we know they are? I won’t give up on my son or any hostage.”
She pleaded with Cabinet members to “think with their hearts,” recalling the pain of having one son returned while Eitan remains captive. Protest groups, rallying under the slogan “They have no mandate to expand the war and sacrifice hostages and soldiers,” plan to flood the streets after the 6 p.m. cabinet meeting.
Organizers reported that demonstrations will intensify, with a major rally in Tel Aviv and others in junctions and towns across the country. The forum urged Zamir to resist endangering captives, saying, “You’re the people’s army commander. The people want the war to end and the hostages returned. Don’t leave anyone behind.”
6 View gallery
חגי אנגרסט, אלה חיימי ואורי קוניו במשט לעבר גבול רצועת עזהחגי אנגרסט, אלה חיימי ואורי קוניו במשט לעבר גבול רצועת עזה
Hostage families on flotilla heading to Gaza border
6 View gallery
הערכת מצב רב-זירתית בראשות הרמטכ"להערכת מצב רב-זירתית בראשות הרמטכ"ל
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
6 View gallery
נתניהו בביקור הוקרה בשירות בתי הסוהרנתניהו בביקור הוקרה בשירות בתי הסוהר
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
(Photo: Maayan Tuaf/GPO)
The Cabinet will consider two IDF plans: a full occupation or encirclement of Gaza, with the military favoring the latter. Netanyahu, advocating occupation, argues that encirclement failed to secure the hostages’ release.
The proposed four-to-five-month operation would involve capturing Gaza City and central camps using four to six divisions, aiming to avoid harming hostages. The plan includes pushing civilians south toward the Al-Mawasi humanitarian zone, similar to past evacuations, relying on regular troops rather than widespread reservist mobilization.
Ministers, uninformed prior to the meeting, expressed frustration over the lack of briefings, with some noting the last cabinet session was three weeks ago. Government sources insist Netanyahu’s push for occupation is genuine, aimed at defeating Hamas to increase chances of rescuing hostages, arguing the status quo endangers them further, as seen in harrowing videos of captives Evyatar David and Rom Braslavski.
