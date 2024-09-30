Hezbollah's lone surviving old generation commander

Following Hezbollah's Shura Council tapping of Hashem Safieddine as the organization's new secretary-general after Hassan Nasrallah's assassination, Israel and the U.S. look for Talal Hamiyah, a senior Hezbollah official who did not attend the last meeting for more than 20 Hezbollah commanders. Hamiyah heads Unit 910 in charge of targeting Israelis and Jews abroad.
So far, Talal Hamiyah has successfully dodged attempts on his life, knowing Israel was looking for him and that the Americans had offered a seven-million-dollar bounty on his head.
He heads Hezbollah's Unit 910 - also dubbed "Shadow Unit" or "Black Unit," which was established in 2020, after the U.S. assassinated Iran's senior commander of the Revolutionary Guards Quds force in Iraq, to carry out attacks against Israelis and Jews abroad but also against Americans.
Hamiyah has close ties to the top brass in the IRGC, which has bases in countries that are part of the Shiite axis (Iran, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen) and certain countries in Africa and maintains close relationships with international criminal organizations around the world.
Hamiyah's operatives also recruit, fundraise, and assemble explosives, even in Latin America.
Before rising through Hezbollah's ranks, Hamiyah was a clerk at the Beirut airport. Two years later, in the mid-1980s, he joined Hezbollah, reaching high-level positions. To this day, he is wanted in many countries, including the U.S., and hardly ever leaves Lebanon, except to visit Iran, Iraq, or Syria.