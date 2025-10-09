Hostage deal countdown: Israel and Hamas prepare to implement deal for hostage release and Gaza withdrawal

Israel and Hamas are preparing Thursday to begin implementing the agreement for the release of all hostages and an end to the war in Gaza, following their acceptance of the first stage of U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan. Once the Israeli government gives its formal approval, the clock will start ticking.

According to the current timeline, the Security Cabinet will meet at 3 p.m., followed an hour later by a full government session to authorize the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the hostages - the first stage of the deal. The rest of the plan’s components will not be approved today, as Israel says the Cabinet has already endorsed the five guiding principles of Trump’s proposal to end the war.

After the government vote, which will give final approval to the agreement, Israel will be required to withdraw IDF forces within 24 hours to the agreed-upon line set with Hamas. Following the pullback, Israel will retain control of about 53% of Gaza’s territory.

Although the map of the withdrawal line has not yet been revealed, an Israeli official said it is not significantly different from the “yellow line” Trump presented last weekend, with several modifications requested by Israel. As part of the withdrawal, the IDF will leave Gaza City, which it had begun to seize under Operation Gideon Chariots II.

Once the withdrawal is complete, a 72-hour countdown will begin, during which Hamas must release all hostages at once and without public ceremonies. According to Israeli estimates, Hamas is holding 20 hostages confirmed to be alive and 28 bodies. The group has told mediators it does not know the exact locations of nine of those bodies.

The release could take place as early as Saturday, ensuring the freed hostages are in Israel when President Trump arrives. The U.S. president is expected to land in Israel on Sunday and address the Knesset.

“This is a great day for the world,” Trump said Thursday evening. “The entire world has come together around this. Israel, every nation. It’s been a fantastic, wonderful day for everyone.” The White House celebrated the achievement overnight, posting a photo of Trump with the caption “President of Peace.”

No Nukhba or ‘aces’ among released prisoners

An Israeli official told Ynet overnight that the deal will not include members of Hamas’s elite Nukhba force involved in the October 7 massacre, nor the four senior operatives known as “the aces” whose release Hamas had demanded.

The final list of Palestinian prisoners to be freed has not yet been agreed upon. Hamas submitted names to Israel, and the Prime Minister’s Office responded with minor revisions. Hamas confirmed it is waiting for final approval of the prisoner list, adding, “We promise the prisoners who remain in jail and their families that they will stay at the top of our priorities and we will not rest until the last prisoner is freed.”

The Israeli official said the agreed withdrawal line, a modified version of Trump’s “yellow line”, does not endanger Israel’s security. “It guarantees us entry wherever needed if, God forbid, we must return,” he said.