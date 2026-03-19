Iran fires three missile volleys at northern Israel as overnight barrages keep border communities on edge

Sirens sounded repeatedly in Kiryat Shmona, Nahariya and nearby communities after Iran launched three ballistic missile volleys within an hour, while separate strikes late Wednesday killed a migrant worker in central Israel and four Palestinian women in the West Bank

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Iran fired three ballistic missile volleys at northern Israel within the span of an hour early Thursday, as nonstop overnight rocket and missile alerts kept border communities on edge.
The IDF said the latest launches triggered sirens in a number of northern communities, including Kiryat Shmona and surrounding areas. Earlier alerts were also activated in Tel Hai, Margaliot, Manara and Misgav Am, followed by additional sirens in Nahariya and other communities across the Galilee.
Iranian cluster missile
(Video: Shelly Yerushalmian, K. Fox, Meir Amir)
The repeated warnings came after a tense night of fire in northern Israel, with residents in border towns rushing to shelters again and again as incoming launches set off successive rounds of alerts across the region.
Late Wednesday, an Iranian cluster-style missile killed a migrant worker in central Israel after striking the town of Adanim in the Sharon region.
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יירוט בשמי מרכז הארץיירוט בשמי מרכז הארץ
Missile interception
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טיל מתפצל ששוגר למרכזטיל מתפצל ששוגר למרכז
Iranian cluster missile
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טיל מתפצל ששוגר לדרוםטיל מתפצל ששוגר לדרום
Magen David Adom said medics and paramedics found the man, about 30, with severe shrapnel wounds and no signs of life, and pronounced him dead at the scene. In a separate strike, an Iranian cluster munition hit a home in Jaljulia, damaging the building but causing no casualties.
Missile debris also struck an eight-story residential building in Tel Aviv. Searches at the scene found one person suffering from minor smoke inhalation. A resident told ynet that people had only just reached the shelter when a powerful blast was heard, and later emerged to find shattered glass, damaged cars and a hole on the seventh floor.
In a separate incident late Wednesday, an Iranian cluster-style missile fired toward southern Israel veered into the West Bank town of Beit Awwa, killing four Palestinian women inside a beauty salon and wounding six others, according to reports.
Israeli defense officials offered assistance in handling the scene, but Palestinian authorities said they had brought the area under control. The missile had been launched toward southern Israel at about 10 p.m., when sirens sounded across communities in the Judean foothills, the northern Negev and areas near the Gaza border.
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זירת פגיעה ישירה בתל אביבזירת פגיעה ישירה בתל אביב
The scene in Tel Aviv from late Wednesday
(Photo: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
The Palestinian Authority condemned the Iranian missile fire toward Gulf states, saying the “brutal aggression threatens the security and stability of the region.” Hamas did not issue a similar condemnation. The four women killed in Beit Awwa were not the first Palestinian victims of Iranian fire during the war. A day earlier, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry announced that a Palestinian woman was killed by an Iranian missile while driving in the United Arab Emirates.
Earlier Wednesday, sirens also sounded near Gaza border communities and across northern and central Israel following launches from Lebanon. Alerts were activated in the Upper Galilee, including Metula, Manara, Kfar Yuval and Dovev, as well as in Kiryat Shmona and nearby communities. Additional sirens were heard in the Sharon region and parts of the Shephelah.
Separately, the IDF said it killed Hassan Ali Marwan in Beirut overnight, identifying him as commander of Hezbollah’s Imam Hussein Division. According to the military, Marwan had taken over the role six days earlier after his predecessor was killed and had been responsible for coordinating with senior Hezbollah figures and Iran’s Quds Force, as well as overseeing missile, drone and rocket launches toward Israel and IDF forces operating in southern Lebanon.
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