Trump repeats claim fewer than 20 hostages remain alive: 'One or two are gone'

U.S. President Donald Trump repeated on Monday his claim that fewer than 20 hostages held in the Gaza Strip remain alive. "I'm the one who got the hostages out. I got them out, all of them. Steve Witkoff has been amazing. He's done a great job, but I'm the one who got them all out through my people and through me."
"And now we're left with probably a little bit less than 20 because I think one or two are gone. And I said a long time ago, I'm going to get him out, but when we get down to that final 10 or 20, these people aren't going to release them because they're dead after they release them. So it's a nasty situation, very nasty, horrible thing.
When asked about the bombing of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Trump replied, "I don't want to see it, but at the same time, we have to end that whole nightmare."
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum responded Friday to Trump’s statements, saying: “There are 50 hostages. For us, each and every one is a whole world. If Minister Dermer, who speaks only to the Americans but doesn’t bother to speak or meet with the hostages’ families, knows something different, he should have updated the families first.” They added: “It is our sacred duty to prevent sacrifice and to bring them all home.”
The forum is expected to hold another “Day of Disruption” on Tuesday, in a slightly different format than last week’s event. Once again, protests will take place across the country, starting early in the morning, against the backdrop of Israel’s awaited response to Hamas’ acceptance of the mediators’ latest proposal one week ago.
In an official statement, referencing the sharp message delivered by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir to Israel’s political leadership — that conditions for a deal have been reached and that an operation to capture Gaza City could endanger the hostages — the forum urged the public “not to give up on the hostages.”
Tuesday’s protest has been named “Israel Stands Together.” “Israel stands together in convoys, rallies, and actions for the hostages,” the forum said, noting that, unlike last week, they aim to demonstrate public support for a deal without calling strikes.