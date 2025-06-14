Israel eases shelter restrictions after overnight missile barrage

The Home Front Command announced Saturday afternoon that Israelis are no longer required to remain near bomb shelters, easing emergency restrictions imposed after a night of rocket fire and a strike in Iran under Operation Rising Lion. The updated guidance followed assessments after the overnight barrages .

The original alert was issued at around 3 a.m. on Friday, June 13, when the Home Front Command sent a nationwide cellphone warning about a “significant threat.” In response, all schools and morning activities were canceled, and emergency protocols went into effect across the country.

The Israel Defense Forces said sirens would give a 10-minute warning before any expected impact and emphasized the importance of taking shelter in reinforced rooms or public shelters rather than relying solely on stairwells. In the event of an Iranian strike, extended stays in protected spaces may still be necessary.

Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo, head of the Home Front Command, said, “This campaign is expected to include widespread alerts. It is crucial to take optimal protective measures, whether in private or public spaces — with a clear preference for reinforced safe rooms, shelters, protected spaces in schools, or public shelters approved by the Home Front Command. If none are available, interior stairwells or internal rooms may be used.”

“Every citizen must know the safest nearby space,” he added. “Upon receiving an alert, enter that space and remain there until an official all-clear is given. Limit movement and travel. We are entering intense and complex days, but we are strong and prepared to defend the State of Israel together.”

Despite the easing of shelter proximity requirements, broader emergency measures remain in place until 8 p.m. Saturday, June 14. The Home Front Command has moved the country to essential-only operations, suspending educational activities, public gatherings, and most workplaces.

These restrictions apply to schools, daycare centers, universities, vocational training programs, youth groups, summer camps, cultural events, and sports activities for minors. Only critical infrastructure and services are permitted to operate.

Guidelines for protective spaces

Priority is given to:

Reinforced Safe Rooms (Mamad, Mamak, Mamam) – Residents should close doors and windows securely, and remove or secure any glass panes.





Bomb Shelters – Use only if reachable in time, or accessible via internal stairwells.





Interior Stairwells – Avoid top and ground floors. In buildings over three stories, stay on mid-level staircases.





Internal Rooms – Select rooms with few openings, far from windows or glass, ideally surrounded by multiple walls.

Residents are advised not to take shelter in kitchens, bathrooms, or building entrances due to shrapnel and blast risks. If no shelter is accessible, lie flat on the ground and protect your head with your arms.

Older adults should be accommodated in stairwells with seating if needed. All protected areas should be kept clear of obstacles and equipped with emergency supplies and communication tools.