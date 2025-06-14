Israel warns of fake calls posing as Home Front Command missile warning

Israeli authorities warned Saturday of a wave of fraudulent phone calls impersonating the military’s Home Front Command, in what officials said was part of a broader cyber campaign by Iran and its proxies targeting the country.
The National Cyber Directorate said dozens of reports had been received over the past 24 hours about calls appearing to come from an official Home Front Command number. The automated messages told recipients to “prepare for an emergency” and, in some cases, directed them to visit a website for further instructions.
Officials stressed that the calls are fake and part of a coordinated effort to spread misinformation. They urged the public not to follow any instructions provided in the calls or click on the links mentioned. The Home Front Command does not contact citizens by phone with emergency instructions unless the individual initiated contact, the directorate said.
Authorities advised the public to rely only on official updates from the Home Front Command’s website, mobile app or social media channels, and to avoid sharing unverified information.
“The issue is being handled,” the Cyber Directorate said. “Please remain alert and do not forward messages from unknown sources.”
The warning comes amid an escalation in tensions with Iran, which Israel accuses of attempting to undermine national morale and security through cyberattacks and information warfare.
In May, the Shin Bet internal security agency and the Cyber Directorate reported a significant uptick in phishing attempts linked to Iranian operatives. The attacks have targeted Israeli citizens, including senior figures in the defense establishment, politics, academia, media and the public sector.
Since the beginning of the year, Israel has thwarted at least 85 attempted cyberattacks aimed at infiltrating the devices of public figures, according to the Shin Bet. Methods have included fake mobile apps, spoofed websites and malware disguised as legitimate documents that install spyware once opened.