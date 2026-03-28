Russia evacuates Bushehr workers, condemns Israel strikes: 'Time to stop, you crossed the line'

Russia on Saturday sharply condemned Israel over strikes on nuclear-related facilities in Iran , warning they risk dangerous escalation and could lead to a global catastrophe.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused those carrying out the attacks — a reference to Israel and the United States — of deliberately raising tensions in the Middle East despite the risks, including what she described as a real threat of widespread radioactive contamination.

2 View gallery Maria Zakharova ( Photo: lev radin / Shutterstock.com )

She said strikes on March 27 targeted a heavy water production facility in Khondab and a uranium processing site in Ardakan, with additional attacks reported near the Bushehr nuclear power plant .

Zakharova called the strikes “unequivocally unacceptable” and said they constitute a serious violation of international law. She urged the international community to hold those responsible accountable and warned against what she described as reckless conduct.

She also called on the International Atomic Energy Agency to take a stronger and clearer position, expressing hope its leadership would deliver a direct message to Israel and the United States: “It is time to stop — you have crossed the line.”

Zakharova said the strikes undermine international agreements, including the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, and weaken global nuclear oversight and safety mechanisms. She accused the countries involved of acting out of narrow geopolitical interests and reiterated that Moscow “strongly condemns this destructive course,” calling for an immediate halt to the attacks.

2 View gallery Bushehr nuclear power plant ( Photo: AP )

In a separate development, Russia said it had evacuated 164 workers from the Bushehr nuclear power plant, operated by the state nuclear corporation Rosatom, transferring them to Moscow via Armenia.

Rosatom said the evacuation was coordinated with Russian diplomats and Armenian authorities. The workers were transported through the Norduz–Agarak border crossing to Yerevan and then flown to Moscow.

The company said citizens of Belarus, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan were also evacuated as part of a broader effort to remove foreign nationals from risk areas. Since the start of the conflict involving the United States and Israel and Iran, Russia has evacuated a total of 327 of its citizens via Armenia.