'We will build palaces for Jews in Gaza': Right-wing activists establish new outpost near border

Activists from the Nachala movement established an outpost over the weekend in Simhoni Forest, between Kfar Aza and Nahal Oz near the Gaza border. They describe it as "an intermediate destination for settlement in Gaza ," prompting the Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council on Sunday to call on police to "act without delay to enforce the law at the site."

Although police and the military have so far made no effort to evacuate the activists, police said in a statement that "a complaint was received from the Jewish National Fund regarding unauthorized entry into Simhoni Forest and the construction of structures at the site. The complaint is being handled in accordance with police powers under the law and in coordination with the relevant authorities."

Gallery Residents of the news Gaza border outpost ( Photo: Nachala )

Nachala was founded during Israel's 2005 disengagement from Gaza by right-wing activist Daniella Weiss. Since then, its members have focused primarily on establishing outposts in the West Bank. Throughout the war in Gaza, the movement has called for the renewal of Jewish settlement in the territory, and on several occasions its activists have entered the Gaza Strip.

The new outpost, which activists call "Gaza Pioneers," was established using methods similar to those employed in the West Bank: quickly and secretly, through the placement of temporary structures and basic infrastructure.

Activists of the Nakhla movement established an outpost in the Simhoni forest between Kfar Gaza and Nahal Oz ( Photo: Nachala )

( Photo: Nachala )

"The goal is to establish Jewish settlements in Gaza," Weiss said. "The settlement groups that are ready will not move from here except to enter the Strip. We came to strengthen the prime minister's resolve to retain control of the territory, but security control alone is not enough. We will not build merely a military garrison here, but palaces for Jews in Gaza."

In a statement to residents, the Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council said: "On Thursday night, a group of civilians entered Asaf Simhoni Forest and announced the establishment of a 'temporary staging camp' ahead of settlement in the Gaza Strip.

"Our position is clear: We expect and demand that the Israel Police enforce the law at the site and act without delay against any violation. Public order, residents' safety and the normal routine of life in the area must be maintained. We will continue to press the relevant authorities to address the incident, monitor their actions and update you as necessary."

The residents of the outpost say they will move from the border to new Jewish communities in Gaza ( Photo: Nachala )