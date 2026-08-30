Eli Sharabi to co-host Israel’s national October 7 memorial: 'Will never be forgotten'

The event, organized by Kumu, a movement representing families of victims of the October 7 massacre, will be held for the third consecutive year at Yarkon Park, Tel Aviv on October 7 and will include bereaved families and former hostages.

The event, organized by Kumu, a movement representing families of victims of the October 7 massacre, will be held for the third consecutive year at Yarkon Park, Tel Aviv on October 7 and will include bereaved families and former hostages.

The event, organized by Kumu, a movement representing families of victims of the October 7 massacre, will be held for the third consecutive year at Yarkon Park, Tel Aviv on October 7 and will include bereaved families and former hostages.

Organizers said that, as in previous years, the ceremony will be broadcast on Israel’s major television networks, on foreign broadcasters and at community screenings around the world. They said the families remain committed to “a national, unifying and all-Israeli ceremony” that gives voice and representation to all sectors of society and all communities affected by the massacre.

Organizers said that, as in previous years, the ceremony will be broadcast on Israel’s major television networks, on foreign broadcasters and at community screenings around the world. They said the families remain committed to “a national, unifying and all-Israeli ceremony” that gives voice and representation to all sectors of society and all communities affected by the massacre.

Organizers said that, as in previous years, the ceremony will be broadcast on Israel’s major television networks, on foreign broadcasters and at community screenings around the world. They said the families remain committed to “a national, unifying and all-Israeli ceremony” that gives voice and representation to all sectors of society and all communities affected by the massacre.

was killed in Hamas captivity. “I am keeping the promise I made to my wife Lianne, my daughters Noiya and Yahel, and my late brother Yossi, that they will never be forgotten, nor will what happened to them and to us,” Sharabi said.

was killed in Hamas captivity. “I am keeping the promise I made to my wife Lianne, my daughters Noiya and Yahel, and my late brother Yossi, that they will never be forgotten, nor will what happened to them and to us,” Sharabi said.