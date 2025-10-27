Freed hostage Nimrod Cohen attends memorial for fallen comrade Oz Daniel, still held by Hamas

Staff Sgt. Oz Daniel , an Israeli tank gunner kidnapped and killed on October 7 , has been in Gaza for two years after his death. On Friday, family and friends gathered for a memorial at the Kfar Saba military cemetery to mark two years since he fell. Among those attending was Nimrod Cohen , Daniel’s tank mate and the only survivor from their crew, who was recently freed from captivity in Gaza as part of the latest hostage deal.

A video released earlier by Cohen’s family showed Daniel being dragged from the tank by Hamas terrorists. His mother, Meirav, said she chose not to watch it. “I prefer to remember Oz as he was,” she said. “I want to remember his smile and his bravery, not those horrifying moments.”

Footage of the abduction of Omer Neutra, Nimrod Cohen, Shaked Dahan, and Oz Daniel on October 7

Cohen’s presence at the ceremony deeply moved her. “It was emotional to see Nimrod, the hero who returned after the hell he went through,” she said. “I hugged him for a long time, kissed him, and told him he’s a hero. My family and I are still waiting for Oz’s body to be returned. It’s unbearable.”

According to Meirav, the recent cease-fire deal presents a crucial opportunity. “We can’t miss this window,” she said. “Thirteen fallen hostages are still in Gaza. Hamas must return them all—and that includes Hadar Goldin, our neighbor here in Kfar Saba, whose family has been waiting 11 years since Operation Protective Edge. It’s unthinkable.”

1 View gallery Freed hostage Nimrod Cohen and Oz Daniel whose body still held by Hamas

Daniel, a soldier in the 77th Battalion of the 7th Armored Brigade, was stationed at the “White House” outpost near the Gaza border on October 7 with tank commander Omer Neutra , gunner Nimrod Cohen, and driver Shaked Dahan. All four were kidnapped. Dahan’s body was recovered and laid to rest, but the remains of Daniel and Neutra have not yet been returned.

Four months after his abduction, following 141 days without contact, the IDF’s chief rabbi declared Daniel fallen based on evidence found on the battlefield, allowing the family to hold a burial in Kfar Saba. Only personal items stained with his blood were interred; halachic law permitted a symbolic funeral. Daniel is survived by his parents, Meirav and Amir, and his twin sister, Hadar.

Meirav described her son’s final moments of courage: “In the video, you don’t see what happened next, but Oz came out of the tank on his own two feet. He chose to fight his captors until the very end. It seems he tried to grab a grenade from one of the terrorists, and that’s why they shot him and took him into Gaza when he was already dead.”

Two weeks after the cease-fire agreement, 13 fallen hostages have yet to be returned. Israeli officials believe Hamas is delaying a comprehensive handover to strengthen its grip on Gaza.

Last footage of Nimrod Cohen, Oz Daniel, and Omer Neutra in their base ( Video: Tizpora Halfon )

Despite her anguish, Meirav said she feels closer than ever to bringing her son home. “There’s a window of opportunity we mustn’t miss,” she said. “Hamas wants to provoke us so that we respond forcefully and everything collapses. We have to stay smart and patient. There’s massive pressure on Hamas now—they won’t be able to avoid the deal. Heavy equipment has been brought in for the search, along with Red Cross forces. It’s slow, but it’s progress.”

Still, she expressed concern over the recent stall in returns. “It’s worrying that for five days no bodies have been brought back,” she said. “We must keep pushing with the Americans. Nothing is moving right now, and it’s nerve-racking after more than two years of agony.”

Last week, she met with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and left encouraged. “It was a short but warm meeting,” she said. “He promised to help. I truly believe the Americans want to see everyone brought home. We’ve suffered so much, but I’m holding on to hope. Oz deserves to rest here with the others.”