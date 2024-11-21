Lebanon cease-fire could come 'within days', Israeli officials estimate

Lebanon seeks to modify the terms of the U.S.-proposed cease-fire agreement to ensure a "speedier withdrawal of Israeli troops from south Lebanon and to give both parties the right to self-defense," Reuters reported on Thursday amid U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein's visit to Israel directly from Beirut.
According to a senior Lebanese official, the country’s negotiators requested these changes during meetings with Hochstein in Beirut. These amendments – previously unrequested by Lebanon – indicate that Hochstein still has significant hurdles to overcome to finalize the deal, despite his earlier statement in Beirut that an agreement was "within reach."
The Lebanese official added that Lebanon wishes for Israeli forces to withdraw immediately after the cease-fire is declared, allowing the Lebanese Army to deploy across all areas and displaced persons to return to their homes. This position contradicts Israel’s stance, which envisioned a withdrawal within 60 days of the cease-fire taking effect.
Lebanon also seeks a revision in the proposal to stress both sides' right to "self-defense," not just Israel's. The source noted that while the American draft refers to a withdrawal from "Lebanese borders," Beirut preferred specific wording referring to the "Lebanese border" to ensure a complete Israeli withdrawal.
Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said on Wednesday that Lebanon wants to enforce Hezbollah’s evacuation from southern Lebanon on its own terms, rather than via Israeli actions. Israel, for its part, demanded to prevent the terror organization from smuggling weapons into Lebanon by land, sea or air and insisted on guarantees that it can enforce this as a fundamental condition of any agreement.
The Lebanese official noted that the U.S. draft makes no mention of Israel’s ability to continue striking Hezbollah and stressed that Lebanon insists on maintaining its sovereignty. Israel has also agreed to an addendum providing U.S. assurances that it can target Hezbollah in the future should the agreement be violated.
Hochstein arrived in Israel on Wednesday after visiting Lebanon and met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He also held talks with Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, a close confidant of the prime minister and then met with Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi.
Following these meetings, senior Israeli officials estimated that, despite the new conditions reported by Reuters, the agreement with Lebanon is likely to be finalized "within days."
Meanwhile, official Lebanese sources told Sky News Arabia that "the negotiations could lead to an agreement by the weekend, barring any obstacles." However, estimates say the cease-fire announcement is unlikely to take this week and possibly not even next week.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv