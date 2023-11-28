Ravid's family discovers he was murdered on October 7 and not taken hostage

More than 7 weeks after the Hamas massacre, Nir Oz resident family finds out that Ravid Katz was murdered on October 7; Ravid left behind a wife and three children; 'Great Zionist that loved the country'

Liran Tamari, Yael Ciechanover|
Ravid Katz had been missing since the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack, but on Monday, more than seven weeks later, his family members received the bitter news: he was murdered. Ravid, 51 at the time of his death, lived in Kibbutz Nir Oz. He left behind three children – Shahar, Shira and little Alma - only six months old, and his partner, Revital.
"He was an educator, a good man of Israel, an amazing father. We will remember you forever," his family members paid tribute to him. At the Abducted and Missing Families Forum they said that, as an educator, Ravid "worked for years with youth from all over, from youth movements to troubled youth. He loves people and is a man of peace."
Ravid Katz was murdered on October 7, terrible loss
Doron Katz-Asher, Ravid's sister, visited her mother, Efrat, at her home in Nir Oz on Black Saturday. Efrat was murdered, and Doron was kidnapped to Gaza with her two young daughters, Aviv and Raz. They were released on the first day of the hostage deal with Hamas. Efrat's partner, Gadi Moses, was kidnapped with them and remains in captivity.
Doron, Raz, and Aviv reunited with father in hospital
(Photo: Schneider Hospital)
Another sister of Ravid, Lior Katz-Nathanzon, previously told Ynet about her older brother: "He is a cook, a great Zionist who loves the country and he has two grown children, who luckily were with their mother on that Shabbat and not in Nir Oz."
