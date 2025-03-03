Israel believes Hamas will refuse to release more than a few hostages, both alive and dead

Senior Israeli officials estimate that Hamas will not agree to release more than a few live hostages and the bodies of other hostages until Israel commits to ending the war. The officials who spoke to the New York Times said the stalemate in negotiations would compel Israel to decide between renewing the fighting and saving the hostages who are still alive.

The officials said that the Security Cabinet has not yet approved a new offensive and that only U.S. President Donald Trump could convince Netanyahu not to renew the war.

They said that if the offensive is renewed, it would be widespread and intense and would include the targeted killing of senior members of Hamas who are stealing humanitarian aid and the destruction of Hamas government sites.

The mediator in the cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas asked the Israeli government to wait a few days before renewing the offensive in the hopes that they would be able to reach an agreement with Hamas that would prevent further war. Israeli officials said on Sunday that they believe chances are slim, although Hamas may agree to some hostage releases.

2 View gallery Hamas terrorists in Gaza City ( Photo: Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters )

2 View gallery Protesters demand the release of hostages outside the Prime Minister's residence in Jeruslem on Sunday ( Photo: Tamar Ben Bassat )

"We are waiting to see what happens in the coming days. We will not let this drag on," security officials said. After blocking humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza, Israel is considering further steps, including a stop to the supply of water to the Strip. However, only 19% of Gaza's water comes from Israel.

"They will manage without it and have done so in the past," the officials said. Israel also can attack infrastructure targets from the air to damage the supply of electricity, including generators.

Prime Minister Netanyahu thanks President Trump for having Israel's back ( GPO )





Netanyahu thanked Trump on Sunday "for his unwavering support for Israel." In a video clip, referring in English to the Witkoff outline that Israel had accepted but Hamas rejected, which Israel says was proposed by Trump's special Mideast envoy.

"In Witkoff's plan, half of the hostages would be released right away and other half would be released if we reach an agreement on a permanent cease-fire. Israel has accepted this plan, I have accepted this plan, but so far Hamas has rejected it." He said Hamas' demands were "totally unacceptable."

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

"We know that America and President Trump have our back," he said. " Hamas steals the supplies and prevents the people of Gaza from getting it. It uses these supplies to finance its terror machine, which is aimed directly at Israel and our civilians." Netanyahu also warned that other steps would be taken if Hamas continued to hold the hostages.

The Israeli officials estimated that a return to fighting was not expected in the coming week, partially because the government wants to allow the new IDF Chief of Staff to assume his position on Wednesday. Israel is also waiting for the visit of U.S. envoy Brett McGurk, who is due to arrive on Thursday and whom the officials hope may be able to advance the talks.