Child hostage forced to watch violent murder, while captive

"When I got to Gaza, I saw many people. They were waiting for me, civilians also beat me," said released hostage Eitan Yahalomi, 13, who was returned to Israel in November's hostage deal. His father Ohad is still held in captivity along with 100 others.
In a discussion with the international TikTok star Montana Tucker, Yahalomi recalled the moments of terror he experienced on the morning of the October 7 massacre and in captivity. "We started hearing gunshots and shouting in Arabic. I was a little scared. They (the terrorists) showed me videos in which they kill people. They were happy. I couldn't look away, because they didn't let me. I also saw things and it's in constantly in my mind."
Yahalomi said that he ate one pita and one cucumber daily. Even today, he still has trouble sleeping: "Now I don't sleep much, as if I've been through the worst and that's it."
The film "The Children of October 7" produced by Kastina Communications will echo the atrocities committed by Hamas and will be published in the next few weeks.
While 13-year-old Eitan reminds us of the dire situation in captivity, some of the hostages' families express their frustration that the country has shifted its focus to the northern front. According to the Bibas family's relatives, the issue was pushed aside following the escalation in the northern front and the possible confrontation with Iran.
In an interview with Ynet, Eilon Keshet, the cousin of Yarden Bibas', who celebrated his 35th birthday in captivity this week, becoming the first hostage to celebrate a second birthday in captivity in Gaza. "Since Lebanon, the whole subject of the hostages has been pushed aside." He said that "it's easier to carry on in life. The hostages don't have time. They either died or were murdered in captivity."
