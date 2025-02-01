Rafah crossing, Gaza's gateway to the world opens

On Saturday and for the first time since the IDF took control of the Rafah border with Egypt last May, 50 Gazans who were sick or injured, and 61 people who accompanied them, left the Gaza Strip through the border crossing dubbed Gaza's gateway to the world.
According to the cease-fire and hostage exchange deal, some 200 people, including 50 in need of medical treatment and three people to accompany each of them, are to leave Gaza for Egypt, daily.
Most of those who were taken through the border crossing on Saturday were children although Hamas was to transfer the wounded among its terror force. But the families of members of the terror group were also among the injured.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement released by his office (PMO) that Israel had oversight of the crossings and the authority to block any if that were decided. Netanyahu had previously insisted that the border must remain under IDF control to prevent Hamas for rebuilding its military strength.
Hamas had smuggled some of its weaponry through the crossing before the war began after the Oct. 7 massacre and after it started, trucks carrying humanitarian aid came across the border into the Strip.
But in the deal, Israel agreed that its troops would not be present at the Rafah border crossing but would maintain a presence on the Philadelphi Corridor. Netanyahu also vowed that there would be no Palestinian Authority involvement there but today, PA officials were on hand to ensure the border's operations.
"The involvement of the Palestinian Authority is limited to stamping passports, in keeping with the existing international order," officials in his office said.