IDF chief signals readiness, Netanyahu delays and next round of hostage talks remains uncertain

Hamas is waiting for an official response from Israel on a proposed hostage deal, while families of captives are pressing for immediate action. IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir told Israel’s political leadership that “we have created the conditions for the release of the hostages,” and the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said, “There is a deal on the table; it must be taken.”

Despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordering immediate negotiations, progress has been slow, and key details—including the location of the next round of talks—remain unresolved. Qatar, which has previously hosted talks, has refused to cede its role, prompting consideration of alternative venues such as the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, or a European capital. The UAE is viewed as a viable option because of its role in humanitarian aid and its involvement in proposed temporary governance arrangements in Gaza.

2 View gallery Defense Minister Israel Katz, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF chief Eyal Zamir ( Photo: GPO )

About a week after Hamas agreed in principle to a partial deal, a senior Hamas official said the movement has yet to receive an official response to its latest proposal and has not been presented with any new suggestions for a broader, comprehensive deal. He accused the Israeli government of “procrastination and evasion” but said Hamas remains ready to negotiate a cease-fire with “full national responsibility and an open mind.”

Netanyahu has repeatedly said Israel seeks a comprehensive agreement to free all 50 hostages, 20 of whom are confirmed alive, but no official response has yet reached mediators. The prime minister is scheduled to convene the security cabinet Tuesday evening to discuss plans for a Gaza City operation , as well as Israel’s response to the mediation efforts.

Sources familiar with the details say Hamas is raising obstacles and is unwilling to accept Israel’s conditions, which include disarmament, demilitarization of Gaza, and ending Hamas involvement in governing the territory. Hamas has rejected these demands, offering only to refrain from acquiring new weapons, a position Israel considers a “non-starter.” This has left mediators focused on the possibility of a partial deal.

Security sources say Netanyahu believes military operations in Gaza City must advance to demonstrate Israel’s seriousness, potentially pressuring Hamas to compromise. Hamas, however, is reportedly wary of an assault on its last stronghold and may prefer a negotiated deal that halts military action.

Last Thursday, Netanyahu announced he had ordered immediate negotiations to secure the release of all hostages and define conditions for ending the war. Aside from exploratory talks, progress has been limited. No decisions have been made regarding when negotiations will resume, where they will be held, or the composition of the Israeli delegation. Some Israeli officials prefer moving talks from Doha to Cairo, but Qatar’s refusal to give up its role has complicated the planning.

2 View gallery ( Photo: REUTERS/Sergio Flores )

Minister Ron Dermer is coordinating with U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, and U.S. officials are not blocking Israel’s planned Gaza City operation. Trump has suggested that Hamas may yield under military pressure. Sources say no changes are planned for the negotiation team, though a replacement would need to be appointed if Dermer departs.

Zamir, during a visit to a Navy base, said Operation “Gideon’s Chariots” had achieved three objectives: “We dealt a severe blow to Hamas, removed threats from the border and communities, and, as a result of the military pressure, created the conditions for the release of the hostages.”

At the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, officials reacted strongly to Zamir’s remarks. “The chief of staff is saying what most of the nation demands—a comprehensive agreement to return all 50 hostages and end the war. Netanyahu, it is time to fulfill the people’s will. You do not have a mandate to continue an endless war. You do not have a mandate to sacrifice hostages, soldiers and Israeli civilians.”