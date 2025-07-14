Israel ramps up military operations across Gaza as ceasefire talks stall

IDF intensifies operations across Gaza, killing terrorists and destroying infrastructure in multiple areas; over 100 targets, including tunnels, weapons depots and command posts, were struck in the past 24 hours, according to the military

Yoav Zitun
The IDF said Monday its forces have stepped up operations across the Gaza Strip, killing several terrorists and hitting more than 100 targets in the past 24 hours as part of its ongoing campaign against Hamas and other armed groups. The ramping up of operations takes place as ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel appear to stall.
Troops operating under the IDF Southern Command, with intelligence support from the Shin Bet security agency and Military Intelligence, carried out operations in multiple areas of Gaza, including Beit Hanoun, Jabaliya, Daraj Tuffah, Shejaiya and Zeitoun.
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
In northern Gaza, the Givati Brigade located and destroyed weapons stockpiles and underground tunnels in the Beit Hanoun area, while the 99th Division directed airstrikes that killed a terrorist cell laying explosive devices along key routes, according to the military.
In Jabaliya, forces from the 401st Brigade and the Multi-Domain Unit eliminated terrorists and demolished what the military described as terror infrastructure. Two armed operatives spotted near Israeli positions were killed in an airstrike shortly after detection, the army said.
In Daraj Tuffah, the Nahal Brigade continued operations to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and reportedly killed several terrorists in the area.
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
In Shejaiya and Zeitoun, soldiers from the 98th Division carried out targeted strikes against Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad positions. The army said troops directed airstrikes and destroyed buildings and tunnel networks used by terrorist operatives.
The Israeli Air Force struck more than 100 targets across Gaza over the past day, hitting weapons warehouses, underground routes and command posts used by terror groups, according to the IDF.
