Israel targets senior Hamas, Islamic Jihad commanders in precision strikes

IDF reported Sunday that it, together with the Shin Bet, carried out a series of targeted strikes over the past two weeks against senior commanders in Hamas and Islamic Jihad who were working to restore the terror groups’ military capabilities in Gaza.
The military said the operations focused on units involved in rebuilding weapons production and intelligence gathering for Hamas’ military wing and Islamic Jihad.
Among those reportedly killed were Muhammad Abu Awwad, a senior operative heading Hamas’ precision missile development and serving as head of production and technical control in its Weapons Production Headquarters. Other commanders in the Weapons Production unit included Bilal Abu Shikha and Tayseer Shareem, both section commanders, as well as Mundhir Salami, who oversaw the production of various weapons at a key production site. Mustafa Dababesh, the deputy head of the department, was also targeted.
In Hamas’ Military Intelligence Unit, the strikes reportedly eliminated section commander Bilal Musallam and squad commander Ahmad Abu Shamala. The campaign also targeted Rabi‘ Mustafa Rabi‘ Sukhweil, a financial operative accused of transferring millions of dollars to Hamas’ military wing to finance ongoing terrorist activities.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
From the Islamic Jihad group, Muhammad Al-Bayouk, a senior figure in their weapons production apparatus, was among those killed.
The military said the campaign aims to prevent the groups from reestablishing their military strength and will continue targeting those involved in rebuilding efforts.