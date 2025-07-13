US envoy Witkoff 'hopeful' on Gaza ceasefire talks, will meet Qatari officials

U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff said on Sunday that he was "hopeful" on Gaza ceasefire negotiations.
Witkoff told reporters in Teterboro, New Jersey, that he planned to meet senior Qatari officials on the sidelines of the FIFA Club World Cup final. Witkoff's comments came as talks in Doha appeared to be at a standstill, with both sides in disagreement regarding several aspects of the ceasefire.
A Palestinian source familiar with the negotiations in Doha told the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat that “it is still too early to speak of a failure in the negotiations, which are still ongoing alongside efforts by the mediators, despite the obstacles Netanyahu is placing and his attempts to delay reaching solutions.”
The source confirmed that Hamas had requested limited improvements to certain clauses, particularly those related to ensuring an Israeli withdrawal from the city of Rafah. According to him, the movement held in-depth consultations with all Palestinian factions, and there was unanimous agreement on this position.
On Saturday, it was reported that Israel is evaluating the possibility of submitting new maps that include certain changes as part of the negotiations being held in Doha. According to diplomatic sources, a final decision will be made during a meeting to be convened by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Sunday at 9 p.m.
New maps that meet Hamas’ conditions in one way or another could mark a breakthrough in the negotiations for a ceasefire deal, under which 10 living hostages and 18 deceased hostages are expected to be released. Once the deal begins, a 60-day negotiation period for a comprehensive ceasefire will follow. Palestinian sources involved in the talks said earlier that Israel currently insists on controlling 40% of the Gaza Strip during the ceasefire. Hamas opposes this and demands a wide-scale withdrawal of IDF forces from the Strip.
Hamas, according to sources involved in the negotiations, is not giving up its demand for a pullback of forces from the Morag corridor and strongly rejects the Israeli proposals that aim to enlarge the buffer zone at the expense of Gaza territory and to isolate Rafah from the rest of Gaza. “These positions are unacceptable,” a source said. Israel is planning to establish a “humanitarian city” in Rafah, to which Palestinians will be relocated and where all services will be provided.